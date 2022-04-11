LONG ZONE HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC. COMMON SHARES

MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Long Zone Holdings Inc. ("the Corporation") announced that on March 22, 2022 Jonathan Ross Goodman, the president, shareholder and sole director of the Corporation, acquired 1,149 common shares under the employee stock purchase plan of Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") ("the Acquired Shares"), at a price of $5.46 per common share for an aggregate consideration of $6,273.54. The Acquired Shares, together with common shares of Knight acquired since June 2, 2016, represent approximately 0.53% of the outstanding common shares of Knight (the "Knight Shares").

Prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, Jonathan Ross Goodman, together with the Corporation, directly and indirectly held 22,445,143 Knight Shares representing approximately 19.2% of the then outstanding Knight Shares. Immediately after the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, Jonathan Ross Goodman, together with the Corporation, directly and indirectly owns 22,446,292 Knight Shares representing approximately 19.2% of the outstanding Knight Shares as at March 22, 2022, and representing approximately 19.3% of the outstanding Knight Shares as at March 31, 2022 due to repurchases pursuant to Knight's normal course issuer bid.

The Acquired Shares were acquired for investment purposes only. Jonathan Ross Goodman or the Corporation may acquire additional common shares or otherwise trade in securities of Knight from time to time depending on market conditions and other considerations.

The head office address of Knight is 3400 De Maisonneuve West, suite 1055, Montréal, Québec H3Z 3B8.

SOURCE Long Zone Holdings Inc.

For further information: For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by the Corporation, please contact Jonathan Ross Goodman at 514-484-4483