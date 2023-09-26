LONG ZONE HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC. COMMON SHARES

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Long Zone Holdings Inc. ("the Corporation") announced that on September 22, 2023 Jonathan Ross Goodman, the president, shareholder and sole director of the Corporation, acquired 25,000 common shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") ("the Acquired Shares") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, at a price of $4.42 per common share for an aggregate consideration of $110,500.00. Jonathan Ross Goodman, together with the Corporation, directly and indirectly acquired the Acquired Shares and 70,183 common shares of Knight since March 22, 2022, representing a change of approximately 2.15% of the outstanding common shares of Knight (the "Knight Shares").

Prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, Jonathan Ross Goodman, together with the Corporation, directly and indirectly held 22,516,475 Knight Shares representing approximately 21.38% of the then outstanding Knight Shares. Immediately after the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, Jonathan Ross Goodman, together with the Corporation, directly and indirectly owns 22,541,475 Knight Shares representing approximately 21.41% of the outstanding Knight Shares.

The Acquired Shares were acquired for investment purposes only. Jonathan Ross Goodman or the Corporation may acquire additional common shares or otherwise trade in securities of Knight from time to time depending on market conditions and other considerations.

The head office address of Knight is 3400 De Maisonneuve West, suite 1055, Montréal, Québec H3Z 3B8.

For further information: For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by the Corporation, please contact Jonathan Ross Goodman at 514-484-4483.