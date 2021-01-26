Lone Wolf appoints Greg Robertson as head of sales to deliver end-to-end solutions to associations, MLSs, and franchisors

Robertson will lead the company's Association and Franchise Cloud to help associations and MLSs across North America. Tweet this

In his new role, Robertson will lead the company's Association and Franchise Cloud initiatives, spearheading a seasoned sales team to help associations and MLSs across North America bring more value through member benefits, so they can help guide their agents through this dynamic market. He will also be instrumental in positioning Cloud CMA as part of Association Cloud, so agents can create beautiful and effective listing presentations and front ends using choice solutions that pull information directly from the MLS.

"I'm super excited about this new role where I can help our mission to simplify real estate," Robertson said. "There's a huge opportunity in the industry to bring together all our technology into one solution, so that we can provide a true end-to-end experience for agents and brokers. There's no question of the incredible value we'll now provide by bringing this transformative experience to the industry, keeping agents and brokers at the center of the transaction experience."

"We are thrilled to see Greg taking on this role with the Lone Wolf sales team," said Jimmy Kelly, President and CEO of Lone Wolf. "Greg is a leader in the real estate industry and has a deep understanding of the unique needs of MLSs and associations, as well as the agents they proudly serve. I am confident that he and his team will be the start of a defining transformation in real estate—one that empowers MLSs and associations to better serve agents, and agents to better serve their clients through end-to-end technology."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, Dallas, TX, and Huntington Beach, CA.

