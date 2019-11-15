LOGISTEC Welcomes a New Leader and Says Goodbye to a Veteran of 31 Years

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) ("LOGISTEC"), a marine and environmental services provider, announces that Patrick Labelle, Vice-President, LOGISTEC Marine Agencies, has decided to retire at the end of the year. Martial Savard, General Manager of LOGISTEC Marine Agencies Inc., will take leadership of this team on January 1, 2020.

Patrick has led Sorel Maritime Agencies Inc. and Ramsey Greig & Co. Ltd., both part of LOGISTEC Marine Agencies Inc. since 2011. Patrick began his career in the maritime industry in 1988, when he joined March Shipping Limited in port operations, and then later in sales. He has worked tirelessly throughout his career to build LOGISTEC's marine agency business. Patrick has gone above and beyond to serve ship operators and shipowners throughout the St. Lawrence River and the Maritimes. In the last year, he opened high- growth markets with new customer relationships on the West Coast.

"Patrick is recognized today as a trusted business partner and seasoned advisor in the marine agency industry. Under his leadership, Sorel Maritime Agencies Inc. and Ramsey Greig & Co. Ltd., have grown and gained solid reputations as outstanding marine agencies, putting the quality of our people at the heart of everything we do. We cannot thank him enough for his leadership and contribution to the LOGISTEC family over the last 31 years," said Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC.

Stepping into this important role, Martial Savard, a dynamic and values-driven leader with an impressive professional background, brings 15 years of maritime expertise. Prior to joining LOGISTEC, Martial was Business Development Manager at Techsol Marine and held the position of Manager of Seasonal Crossings and Maritime Services for the Société des Traversiers du Québec.

"I am delighted to join the exceptional leadership team at LOGISTEC," said Martial Savard. "LOGISTEC's rich heritage and commitment to always going beyond makes it an exciting mandate for me. I look forward to leveraging the LOGISTEC family's expertise to continue building this franchise and providing responsive, attentive services to our customers."

The LOGISTEC team welcomes Martial to his new role and look forward to working with him.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Patrick for all his hard work and dedication." concluded Madeleine Paquin.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com .

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, msavoy@logistec.com, www.logistec.com

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

