MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) announced today that it has declared quarterly dividends of $0.11782 per share on all outstanding Class A Common Shares and $0.12959 per share on all outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

The dividends will be paid on April 13, 2023 to all LOGISTEC Corporation shareholders of record at the close of business on March 30, 2023. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canada Revenue Agency purposes.

Dividends paid during 2022 totalled $0.41 per Class A Common Share and $0.45 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

