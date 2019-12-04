LOGISTEC Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on Shares

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) announced today that it has declared quarterly dividends of $0.0935 per share on all outstanding Class A Common Shares and $0.10285 per share on all outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

The dividends will be paid on January 17, 2020 to all LOGISTEC Corporation shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canada Revenue Agency purposes.

Dividends paid during 2019 totalled $0.37 per Class A Common Share and $0.40 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. In addition, LOGISTEC offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

LOGISTEC also operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, cpa, ca, Chief Financial Officer, LOGISTEC Corporation, jdugas@logistec.com, (514) 985-2345

