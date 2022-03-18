MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) announced today that it has declared quarterly dividends of $0.09818 per share on all outstanding Class A Common Shares and $0.10799 per share on all outstanding Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

The dividends will be paid on April 14, 2022 to all LOGISTEC Corporation shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canada Revenue Agency purposes.

Dividends paid during 2021 totalled $0.38 per Class A Common Share and $0.42 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. In addition, LOGISTEC offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

LOGISTEC also operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

