LOGISTEC Announces Its Results of the Third Quarter of 2020

Logistec Corporation

Nov 04, 2020, 11:54 ET

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 26, 2020.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2020

  • Consolidated revenue reached $191.9 million, down $3.4 million or 1.8%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $41.7 million, up $5.7 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $1.56, up 17.3%;
  • Launch of ALTRA, LOGISTEC's field-proven innovation in water technology solutions.

Highlights from the first nine-month period of 2020

  • Consolidated revenue reached $424.9 million, down $41.3 million or 8.9%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $69.1 million, up $10.2 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share closed at $1.50, up 36.4%.

Results of the period

During the third quarter of 2020, consolidated revenue totalled $191.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 1.8% over the same period in 2019. Revenue from the marine services segment was lower at $79.3 million compared to $100.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. As we anticipated, volumes were depressed, as global trade has slowed down following the measures put in place by governments to suppress the COVID-19 virus. In addition, volumes in the United States further suffered from an extremely active  hurricane season that disrupted some of our terminals' operations. Revenue from the environmental services segment amounted to $112.6 million, an increase of $18.2 million or 19.3% over the third quarter of 2019. Since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating at full capacity to execute the strong order book we have.

The adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter closed at $41.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 15.8% over the comparative period. The increase stems mainly from the strong performance of our environmental services segment and from a $1.7 million wage subsidy from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

Overall, LOGISTEC Corporation reported a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, up $3.0 million from the $17.4 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $1.56, of which $1.50 was attributable to Class A shares and $1.65 to Class B shares

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

COVID-19

During March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is constantly evolving, and the measures put in place have numerous economic repercussions at the global and national levels. These measures, which include travel bans, solitary confinement or quarantine, whether voluntary or not, and social distancing, have caused significant disruption in the United States and Canada, where the Company operates.

LOGISTEC rolled out its business continuity plan for its operations that are deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. More precisely, the Company's marine operations are considered essential services and, as such, our terminal operations across our North American network remained open and functional. In addition, our manufacturing of woven hoses, which is essential in providing communities with drinking water and fighting forest fires, remained operational.

On the environmental services side, we are, as every year, affected by the seasonality of our operations and most activities cannot be performed in the winter season. This includes site remediation and renewal of water mains. COVID-19 has nonetheless affected some of these activities, causing significant delays in our projects. However, since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

As at September 26, 2020, the Company believed that it qualified to receive the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and that there was a reasonable assurance that the amount would be received from the Canadian federal government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three-month and the nine-month periods ended September 26, 2020, the Company recognized a wage subsidy of $1.7 million and $12.7 million, respectively, against the salary expense qualifying for that subsidy under employee benefits expense in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.

Outlook

"We view the outlook for the remainder of the year with cautious optimism considering the unprecedented impact of this pandemic. In our marine services segment, we anticipate volumes to remain somewhat depressed due to the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus on the economy around the world. In our environmental services segment, we foresee a reasonable quarter as we ramp down our activities before the end of the year. In the long run, with the launch of ALTRA, our field-proven innovation in water technology solutions, we believe that it will consolidate our unique water solutions under one brand and strengthen our product offering to allow us to gain market share in key markets," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 65 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the consolidated financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for further information and its Non-IFRS Measures section for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on LOGISTEC's website at www.logistec.com

Q3 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 26,
2020

September 28,
2019

September 26,
2020

September 28,
2019

$

$

$

$





Revenue

191,847

195,293

424,873

466,216





Employee benefits expense

(89,548)

(95,261)

(201,264)

(232,353)

Equipment and supplies expense

(45,153)

(50,756)

(109,291)

(124,374)

Operating expense

(10,588)

(11,290)

(31,191)

(30,878)

Other expenses

(6,828)

(7,059)

(19,319)

(23,736)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(11,602)

(10,497)

(33,601)

(32,059)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

3,527

4,162

4,071

5,654

Other (losses) gains

(1,537)

951

1,244

(1,577)

Operating profit

30,118

25,543

35,522

26,893





Finance expense

(3,060)

(2,733)

(9,031)

(8,374)

Finance income

146

71

435

356

Profit before income taxes

27,204

22,881

26,926

18,875





Income taxes

(6,740)

(5,403)

(7,077)

(4,222)

Profit for the period

20,464

17,478

19,849

14,653





Profit (loss) attributable to:










Owners of the Company

20,465

17,393

19,634

14,430





Non-controlling interest

(1)

85

215

223

Profit for the period

20,464

17,478

19,849

14,653










Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

1.52

1.31

1.46

1.09

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

1.68

1.44

1.61

1.19





Diluted earnings per Class A share

1.50

1.27

1.44

1.06

Diluted earnings per Class B share

1.65

1.40

1.58

1.16





Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,377,655

7,385,989

7,379,478

7,389,289

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic

5,544,436

5,407,301

5,504,921

5,377,686

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted

5,703,038

5,714,471

5,696,538

5,717,871

(1)  

Class A Common Share ("Class A share")

(2)  

Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 26,
2020

September 28,
2019

September 26,
2020

September 28,
2019

$

$

$

$





Profit for the period

20,464

17,478

19,849

14,653





Other comprehensive (loss) income



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(2,906)

1,591

3,567

(3,359)

Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in
foreign operations

1,872

(810)

(1,675)

2,348

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(92)

18

(92)

(167)

Income taxes relating to derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

24

(5)

24

45

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1,102)

794

1,824

(1,133)





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation

(1,260)

(1,056)

(2,548)

(2,136)

Return on retirement plan assets

188

2,254

21

539

Income taxes on remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan
assets

285

(323)

670

429

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(787)

875

(1,857)

(1,168)





Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

4

(15)

Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(1)

4

Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income
taxes

3

(11)






Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income taxes

(1,886)

1,669

(44)

(2,301)

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,578

19,147

19,805

12,352





Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:








Owners of the Company

18,599

19,054

19,575

12,142

Non-controlling interest

(21)

93

230

210

Total comprehensive income for the period

18,578

19,147

19,805

12,352

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


As at
September 26,
 2020

As at
December 31,
 2019

$

$



Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

23,657

22,608

Trade and other receivables

141,378

156,228

Contract assets

33,064

10,593

Current income tax assets

5,210

6,028

Inventories

14,055

12,569

Prepaid expenses and other

10,858

5,129

228,222

213,155



Equity accounted investments

42,747

42,349

Property, plant and equipment

194,061

184,304

Right-of-use assets

137,184

89,581

Goodwill

146,939

140,617

Intangible assets

40,685

40,735

Non-current assets

2,430

2,417

Non-current financial assets

8,065

8,829

Deferred income tax assets

13,825

12,751

Total assets

814,158

734,738



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

94,379

86,217

Contract liabilities

9,034

5,356

Current income tax liabilities

5,290

3,131

Dividends payable

1,260

1,245

Current portion of lease liabilities

11,236

9,820

Current portion of long-term debt

4,379

9,390

125,578

115,159



Lease liabilities

129,094

81,495

Long-term debt

177,533

168,510

Deferred income tax liabilities

20,948

21,156

Post-employment benefit obligations

21,662

18,383

Contract liabilities

2,633

2,933

Non-current liabilities

40,888

46,088

Total liabilities

518,336

453,724



Equity

Share capital

45,622

40,222

Share capital to be issued

4,906

9,811

Retained earnings

232,926

220,641

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,495

9,697

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

294,949

280,371



Non-controlling interest

873

643

Total equity

295,822

281,014



Total liabilities and equity

814,158

734,738

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)










Attributable to owners of the Company


Share capital

Share
capital
to be issued

Accumulated

other comprehensive income

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interest

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$









Balance as at January 1, 2020

40,222

9,811

9,697

220,641

280,371

643

281,014









Profit for the period


19,634

19,634

215

19,849









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign
operations


3,552

3,552

15

3,567

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging
item of the net investment in foreign operations


(1,675)

(1,675)

(1,675)

Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement
plan assets, net of income taxes


(1,857)

(1,857)

(1,857)

Share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted investments,
net of income taxes


(11)

(11)

(11)

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes


(68)

(68)

(68)

Total comprehensive income for the period


1,798

17,777

19,575

230

19,805









Remeasurement of written put option liabilities


(818)

(818)

(818)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(4)


(159)

(163)

(163)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

499


(708)

(209)

(209)

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

4,905

(4,905)

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan


91

91

91

Other dividend


(121)

(121)

(121)

Dividends on Class A shares


(2,070)

(2,070)

(2,070)

Dividends on Class B shares


(1,707)

(1,707)

(1,707)

Balance as at September 26, 2020

45,622

4,906

11,495

232,926

294,949

873

295,822




















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Continued)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company


Share capital

Share
capital
to be issued

Accumulated

other comprehensive income

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interest

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$








Balance as at January 1, 2019

35,016

14,717

12,061

200,404

262,198

2,191

264,389








Profit for the period

14,430

14,430

223

14,653








Other comprehensive (loss) income








Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(3,346)

(3,346)

(13)

(3,359)

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging
item of the net investment in foreign operations

2,348

2,348

2,348

Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement
plan assets, net of income taxes

(1,168)

(1,168)

(1,168)

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

(122)

(122)

(122)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(1,120)

13,262

12,142

210

12,352








Remeasurement of written put option liabilities

(697)

(697)

(697)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(5)

(286)

(291)

(291)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

352

(1,146)

(794)

(794)

Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder

4,906

(4,906)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,032)

(2,032)

(2,032)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,635)

(1,635)

(1,635)

Balance as at September 28, 2019

40,269

9,811

10,941

207,870

268,891

2,401

271,292









Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended

September 26,
2020

September 28,
2019

$

$



Operating activities

Profit for the period

19,849

14,653

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

45,824

45,293

Cash generated from operations

65,673

59,946

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

3,600

3,770

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(674)

(698)

Settlement of provisions

(371)

(217)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(7,900)

(16,333)

Income taxes paid

(4,392)

(9,857)

55,936

36,611



Financing activities

Net change in short-term bank loans

(13,577)

Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost

59,639

81,969

Repayment of long-term debt

(57,465)

(50,607)

Repayment of other non- current liability

(2,447)

(310)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(9,641)

(7,374)

Interest paid

(7,424)

(8,635)

Issuance of Class B shares

190

258

Repurchase of Class A shares

(163)

(291)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(903)

(1,350)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,070)

(2,012)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(1,692)

(1,606)

(21,976)

(3,535)



Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(16,290)

(29,919)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(89)

(53)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

340

1,676

Business combinations

(16,457)

Repayment of due to shareholders

(121)

(5,386)

Interest received

205

226

Repayment of other non-current financial assets

165

157

Acquisition of other non-current assets

(496)

(276)

Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets

79

123

(32,664)

(33,452)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,296

(376)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

22,608

15,393

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

(247)

1,085

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

23,657

16,102



Additional information




Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

3,297

645

Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans

504

298

Jean-Claude Dugas, cpa, ca, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345

http://www.logistec.com

Logistec Corporation

About Logistec LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 37 ports and 63 terminals located in North America....