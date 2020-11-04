LOGISTEC Announces Its Results of the Third Quarter of 2020

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 26, 2020.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2020

Consolidated revenue reached $191.9 million , down $3.4 million or 1.8%;

, down or 1.8%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $41.7 million , up $5.7 million ;

closed at , up ; Total diluted earnings per share of $1.56 , up 17.3%;

, up 17.3%; Launch of ALTRA, LOGISTEC's field-proven innovation in water technology solutions.

Highlights from the first nine-month period of 2020

Consolidated revenue reached $424.9 million , down $41.3 million or 8.9%;

, down or 8.9%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $69.1 million , up $10.2 million ;

closed at , up ; Total diluted earnings per share closed at $1.50 , up 36.4%.

Results of the period

During the third quarter of 2020, consolidated revenue totalled $191.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 1.8% over the same period in 2019. Revenue from the marine services segment was lower at $79.3 million compared to $100.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. As we anticipated, volumes were depressed, as global trade has slowed down following the measures put in place by governments to suppress the COVID-19 virus. In addition, volumes in the United States further suffered from an extremely active hurricane season that disrupted some of our terminals' operations. Revenue from the environmental services segment amounted to $112.6 million, an increase of $18.2 million or 19.3% over the third quarter of 2019. Since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating at full capacity to execute the strong order book we have.

The adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter closed at $41.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 15.8% over the comparative period. The increase stems mainly from the strong performance of our environmental services segment and from a $1.7 million wage subsidy from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

Overall, LOGISTEC Corporation reported a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, up $3.0 million from the $17.4 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $1.56, of which $1.50 was attributable to Class A shares and $1.65 to Class B shares

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

COVID-19

During March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is constantly evolving, and the measures put in place have numerous economic repercussions at the global and national levels. These measures, which include travel bans, solitary confinement or quarantine, whether voluntary or not, and social distancing, have caused significant disruption in the United States and Canada, where the Company operates.

LOGISTEC rolled out its business continuity plan for its operations that are deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. More precisely, the Company's marine operations are considered essential services and, as such, our terminal operations across our North American network remained open and functional. In addition, our manufacturing of woven hoses, which is essential in providing communities with drinking water and fighting forest fires, remained operational.

On the environmental services side, we are, as every year, affected by the seasonality of our operations and most activities cannot be performed in the winter season. This includes site remediation and renewal of water mains. COVID-19 has nonetheless affected some of these activities, causing significant delays in our projects. However, since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

As at September 26, 2020, the Company believed that it qualified to receive the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and that there was a reasonable assurance that the amount would be received from the Canadian federal government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three-month and the nine-month periods ended September 26, 2020, the Company recognized a wage subsidy of $1.7 million and $12.7 million, respectively, against the salary expense qualifying for that subsidy under employee benefits expense in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.

Outlook

"We view the outlook for the remainder of the year with cautious optimism considering the unprecedented impact of this pandemic. In our marine services segment, we anticipate volumes to remain somewhat depressed due to the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus on the economy around the world. In our environmental services segment, we foresee a reasonable quarter as we ramp down our activities before the end of the year. In the long run, with the launch of ALTRA, our field-proven innovation in water technology solutions, we believe that it will consolidate our unique water solutions under one brand and strengthen our product offering to allow us to gain market share in key markets," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 65 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the consolidated financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for further information and its Non-IFRS Measures section for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on LOGISTEC's website at www.logistec.com

Q3 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited)



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019

$ $ $ $









Revenue 191,847 195,293 424,873 466,216









Employee benefits expense (89,548) (95,261) (201,264) (232,353) Equipment and supplies expense (45,153) (50,756) (109,291) (124,374) Operating expense (10,588) (11,290) (31,191) (30,878) Other expenses (6,828) (7,059) (19,319) (23,736) Depreciation and amortization expense (11,602) (10,497) (33,601) (32,059) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 3,527 4,162 4,071 5,654 Other (losses) gains (1,537) 951 1,244 (1,577) Operating profit 30,118 25,543 35,522 26,893









Finance expense (3,060) (2,733) (9,031) (8,374) Finance income 146 71 435 356 Profit before income taxes 27,204 22,881 26,926 18,875









Income taxes (6,740) (5,403) (7,077) (4,222) Profit for the period 20,464 17,478 19,849 14,653









Profit (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 20,465 17,393 19,634 14,430









Non-controlling interest (1) 85 215 223 Profit for the period 20,464 17,478 19,849 14,653



















Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 1.52 1.31 1.46 1.09 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 1.68 1.44 1.61 1.19









Diluted earnings per Class A share 1.50 1.27 1.44 1.06 Diluted earnings per Class B share 1.65 1.40 1.58 1.16









Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,377,655 7,385,989 7,379,478 7,389,289 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic 5,544,436 5,407,301 5,504,921 5,377,686 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted 5,703,038 5,714,471 5,696,538 5,717,871

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019

$ $ $ $









Profit for the period 20,464 17,478 19,849 14,653









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (2,906) 1,591 3,567 (3,359) Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in

foreign operations 1,872 (810) (1,675) 2,348 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (92) 18 (92) (167) Income taxes relating to derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 24 (5) 24 45 Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1,102) 794 1,824 (1,133)









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation (1,260) (1,056) (2,548) (2,136) Return on retirement plan assets 188 2,254 21 539 Income taxes on remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan

assets 285 (323) 670 429 Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (787) 875 (1,857) (1,168)









Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 4 — (15) — Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (1) — 4 — Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income

taxes 3 — (11) —









Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income taxes (1,886) 1,669 (44) (2,301) Total comprehensive income for the period 18,578 19,147 19,805 12,352









Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 18,599 19,054 19,575 12,142 Non-controlling interest (21) 93 230 210 Total comprehensive income for the period 18,578 19,147 19,805 12,352

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





As at

September 26,

2020 As at

December 31,

2019

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 23,657 22,608 Trade and other receivables 141,378 156,228 Contract assets 33,064 10,593 Current income tax assets 5,210 6,028 Inventories 14,055 12,569 Prepaid expenses and other 10,858 5,129

228,222 213,155





Equity accounted investments 42,747 42,349 Property, plant and equipment 194,061 184,304 Right-of-use assets 137,184 89,581 Goodwill 146,939 140,617 Intangible assets 40,685 40,735 Non-current assets 2,430 2,417 Non-current financial assets 8,065 8,829 Deferred income tax assets 13,825 12,751 Total assets 814,158 734,738





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 94,379 86,217 Contract liabilities 9,034 5,356 Current income tax liabilities 5,290 3,131 Dividends payable 1,260 1,245 Current portion of lease liabilities 11,236 9,820 Current portion of long-term debt 4,379 9,390

125,578 115,159





Lease liabilities 129,094 81,495 Long-term debt 177,533 168,510 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,948 21,156 Post-employment benefit obligations 21,662 18,383 Contract liabilities 2,633 2,933 Non-current liabilities 40,888 46,088 Total liabilities 518,336 453,724





Equity



Share capital 45,622 40,222 Share capital to be issued 4,906 9,811 Retained earnings 232,926 220,641 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,495 9,697 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 294,949 280,371





Non-controlling interest 873 643 Total equity 295,822 281,014





Total liabilities and equity 814,158 734,738

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

























Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,222 9,811

9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014

















Profit for the period — —

— 19,634 19,634 215 19,849

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign

operations — —

3,552 — 3,552 15 3,567 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging

item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

(1,675) — (1,675) — (1,675) Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement

plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— (1,857) (1,857) — (1,857) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted investments,

net of income taxes — —

(11) — (11) — (11) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — —

(68) — (68) — (68) Total comprehensive income for the period — —

1,798 17,777 19,575 230 19,805

















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — —

— (818) (818) — (818) Repurchase of Class A shares (4) —

— (159) (163) — (163) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 499 —

— (708) (209) — (209) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,905 (4,905)

— — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — —

— 91 91 — 91 Other dividend — —

— (121) (121) — (121) Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (2,070) (2,070) — (2,070) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (1,707) (1,707) — (1,707) Balance as at September 26, 2020 45,622 4,906

11,495 232,926 294,949 873 295,822









































Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Continued)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity

$ $ $ $ $ $ $















Balance as at January 1, 2019 35,016 14,717 12,061 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389















Profit for the period — — — 14,430 14,430 223 14,653















Other comprehensive (loss) income













Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — (3,346) — (3,346) (13) (3,359) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging

item of the net investment in foreign operations — — 2,348 — 2,348 — 2,348 Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement

plan assets, net of income taxes — — — (1,168) (1,168) — (1,168) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (122) — (122) — (122) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period — — (1,120) 13,262 12,142 210 12,352















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — — — (697) (697) — (697) Repurchase of Class A shares (5) — — (286) (291) — (291) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 352 — — (1,146) (794) — (794) Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — (2,032) (2,032) — (2,032) Dividends on Class B shares — — — (1,635) (1,635) — (1,635) Balance as at September 28, 2019 40,269 9,811 10,941 207,870 268,891 2,401 271,292



















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the nine months ended

September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019

$ $





Operating activities



Profit for the period 19,849 14,653 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 45,824 45,293 Cash generated from operations 65,673 59,946 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 3,600 3,770 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (674) (698) Settlement of provisions (371) (217) Changes in non-cash working capital items (7,900) (16,333) Income taxes paid (4,392) (9,857)

55,936 36,611





Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans — (13,577) Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost 59,639 81,969 Repayment of long-term debt (57,465) (50,607) Repayment of other non- current liability (2,447) (310) Repayment of lease liabilities (9,641) (7,374) Interest paid (7,424) (8,635) Issuance of Class B shares 190 258 Repurchase of Class A shares (163) (291) Repurchase of Class B shares (903) (1,350) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,070) (2,012) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,692) (1,606)

(21,976) (3,535)





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (16,290) (29,919) Acquisition of intangible assets (89) (53) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 340 1,676 Business combinations (16,457) — Repayment of due to shareholders (121) (5,386) Interest received 205 226 Repayment of other non-current financial assets 165 157 Acquisition of other non-current assets (496) (276) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets 79 123

(32,664) (33,452)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,296 (376) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 22,608 15,393 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations (247) 1,085 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 23,657 16,102





Additional information









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 3,297 645 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans 504 298

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, cpa, ca, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345

