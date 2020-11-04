LOGISTEC Announces Its Results of the Third Quarter of 2020
Nov 04, 2020, 11:54 ET
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 26, 2020.
Highlights from the third quarter of 2020
- Consolidated revenue reached $191.9 million, down $3.4 million or 1.8%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $41.7 million, up $5.7 million;
- Total diluted earnings per share of $1.56, up 17.3%;
- Launch of ALTRA, LOGISTEC's field-proven innovation in water technology solutions.
Highlights from the first nine-month period of 2020
- Consolidated revenue reached $424.9 million, down $41.3 million or 8.9%;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $69.1 million, up $10.2 million;
- Total diluted earnings per share closed at $1.50, up 36.4%.
Results of the period
During the third quarter of 2020, consolidated revenue totalled $191.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 1.8% over the same period in 2019. Revenue from the marine services segment was lower at $79.3 million compared to $100.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019. As we anticipated, volumes were depressed, as global trade has slowed down following the measures put in place by governments to suppress the COVID-19 virus. In addition, volumes in the United States further suffered from an extremely active hurricane season that disrupted some of our terminals' operations. Revenue from the environmental services segment amounted to $112.6 million, an increase of $18.2 million or 19.3% over the third quarter of 2019. Since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating at full capacity to execute the strong order book we have.
The adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter closed at $41.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million or 15.8% over the comparative period. The increase stems mainly from the strong performance of our environmental services segment and from a $1.7 million wage subsidy from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.
Overall, LOGISTEC Corporation reported a profit attributable to owners of the Company of $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, up $3.0 million from the $17.4 million recorded in the corresponding period last year. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $1.56, of which $1.50 was attributable to Class A shares and $1.65 to Class B shares
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.
COVID-19
During March 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is constantly evolving, and the measures put in place have numerous economic repercussions at the global and national levels. These measures, which include travel bans, solitary confinement or quarantine, whether voluntary or not, and social distancing, have caused significant disruption in the United States and Canada, where the Company operates.
LOGISTEC rolled out its business continuity plan for its operations that are deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. More precisely, the Company's marine operations are considered essential services and, as such, our terminal operations across our North American network remained open and functional. In addition, our manufacturing of woven hoses, which is essential in providing communities with drinking water and fighting forest fires, remained operational.
On the environmental services side, we are, as every year, affected by the seasonality of our operations and most activities cannot be performed in the winter season. This includes site remediation and renewal of water mains. COVID-19 has nonetheless affected some of these activities, causing significant delays in our projects. However, since the end of May 2020, we have resumed all businesses in this segment, and we are now operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.
As at September 26, 2020, the Company believed that it qualified to receive the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and that there was a reasonable assurance that the amount would be received from the Canadian federal government in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three-month and the nine-month periods ended September 26, 2020, the Company recognized a wage subsidy of $1.7 million and $12.7 million, respectively, against the salary expense qualifying for that subsidy under employee benefits expense in the condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings.
Outlook
"We view the outlook for the remainder of the year with cautious optimism considering the unprecedented impact of this pandemic. In our marine services segment, we anticipate volumes to remain somewhat depressed due to the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus on the economy around the world. In our environmental services segment, we foresee a reasonable quarter as we ramp down our activities before the end of the year. In the long run, with the launch of ALTRA, our field-proven innovation in water technology solutions, we believe that it will consolidate our unique water solutions under one brand and strengthen our product offering to allow us to gain market share in key markets," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.
About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 65 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.
The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.
Non-IFRS measure
In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the consolidated financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for further information and its Non-IFRS Measures section for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.
Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on LOGISTEC's website at www.logistec.com
Q3 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue
|
191,847
|
195,293
|
424,873
|
466,216
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(89,548)
|
(95,261)
|
(201,264)
|
(232,353)
|
Equipment and supplies expense
|
(45,153)
|
(50,756)
|
(109,291)
|
(124,374)
|
Operating expense
|
(10,588)
|
(11,290)
|
(31,191)
|
(30,878)
|
Other expenses
|
(6,828)
|
(7,059)
|
(19,319)
|
(23,736)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
(11,602)
|
(10,497)
|
(33,601)
|
(32,059)
|
Share of profit of equity accounted investments
|
3,527
|
4,162
|
4,071
|
5,654
|
Other (losses) gains
|
(1,537)
|
951
|
1,244
|
(1,577)
|
Operating profit
|
30,118
|
25,543
|
35,522
|
26,893
|
Finance expense
|
(3,060)
|
(2,733)
|
(9,031)
|
(8,374)
|
Finance income
|
146
|
71
|
435
|
356
|
Profit before income taxes
|
27,204
|
22,881
|
26,926
|
18,875
|
Income taxes
|
(6,740)
|
(5,403)
|
(7,077)
|
(4,222)
|
Profit for the period
|
20,464
|
17,478
|
19,849
|
14,653
|
Profit (loss) attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
20,465
|
17,393
|
19,634
|
14,430
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(1)
|
85
|
215
|
223
|
Profit for the period
|
20,464
|
17,478
|
19,849
|
14,653
|
Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)
|
1.52
|
1.31
|
1.46
|
1.09
|
Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)
|
1.68
|
1.44
|
1.61
|
1.19
|
Diluted earnings per Class A share
|
1.50
|
1.27
|
1.44
|
1.06
|
Diluted earnings per Class B share
|
1.65
|
1.40
|
1.58
|
1.16
|
Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
7,377,655
|
7,385,989
|
7,379,478
|
7,389,289
|
Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic
|
5,544,436
|
5,407,301
|
5,504,921
|
5,377,686
|
Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted
|
5,703,038
|
5,714,471
|
5,696,538
|
5,717,871
|
(1)
|
Class A Common Share ("Class A share")
|
(2)
|
Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Profit for the period
|
20,464
|
17,478
|
19,849
|
14,653
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
(2,906)
|
1,591
|
3,567
|
(3,359)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in
|
1,872
|
(810)
|
(1,675)
|
2,348
|
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
|
(92)
|
18
|
(92)
|
(167)
|
Income taxes relating to derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
|
24
|
(5)
|
24
|
45
|
Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
(1,102)
|
794
|
1,824
|
(1,133)
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation
|
(1,260)
|
(1,056)
|
(2,548)
|
(2,136)
|
Return on retirement plan assets
|
188
|
2,254
|
21
|
539
|
Income taxes on remeasurement gain (loss) on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan
|
285
|
(323)
|
670
|
429
|
Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
(787)
|
875
|
(1,857)
|
(1,168)
|
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
4
|
—
|
(15)
|
—
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
(1)
|
—
|
4
|
—
|
Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income
|
3
|
—
|
(11)
|
—
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income taxes
|
(1,886)
|
1,669
|
(44)
|
(2,301)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
18,578
|
19,147
|
19,805
|
12,352
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
18,599
|
19,054
|
19,575
|
12,142
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(21)
|
93
|
230
|
210
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
18,578
|
19,147
|
19,805
|
12,352
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
|
As at
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
23,657
|
22,608
|
Trade and other receivables
|
141,378
|
156,228
|
Contract assets
|
33,064
|
10,593
|
Current income tax assets
|
5,210
|
6,028
|
Inventories
|
14,055
|
12,569
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
10,858
|
5,129
|
228,222
|
213,155
|
Equity accounted investments
|
42,747
|
42,349
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
194,061
|
184,304
|
Right-of-use assets
|
137,184
|
89,581
|
Goodwill
|
146,939
|
140,617
|
Intangible assets
|
40,685
|
40,735
|
Non-current assets
|
2,430
|
2,417
|
Non-current financial assets
|
8,065
|
8,829
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
13,825
|
12,751
|
Total assets
|
814,158
|
734,738
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
94,379
|
86,217
|
Contract liabilities
|
9,034
|
5,356
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
5,290
|
3,131
|
Dividends payable
|
1,260
|
1,245
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
11,236
|
9,820
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
4,379
|
9,390
|
125,578
|
115,159
|
Lease liabilities
|
129,094
|
81,495
|
Long-term debt
|
177,533
|
168,510
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
20,948
|
21,156
|
Post-employment benefit obligations
|
21,662
|
18,383
|
Contract liabilities
|
2,633
|
2,933
|
Non-current liabilities
|
40,888
|
46,088
|
Total liabilities
|
518,336
|
453,724
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
45,622
|
40,222
|
Share capital to be issued
|
4,906
|
9,811
|
Retained earnings
|
232,926
|
220,641
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
11,495
|
9,697
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
294,949
|
280,371
|
Non-controlling interest
|
873
|
643
|
Total equity
|
295,822
|
281,014
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
814,158
|
734,738
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share capital
|
Share
|
Accumulated
other comprehensive income
|
Retained earnings
|
Total
|
Non-controlling interest
|
Total equity
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2020
|
40,222
|
9,811
|
9,697
|
220,641
|
280,371
|
643
|
281,014
|
Profit for the period
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
19,634
|
19,634
|
215
|
19,849
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign
|
—
|
—
|
3,552
|
—
|
3,552
|
15
|
3,567
|
Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging
|
—
|
—
|
(1,675)
|
—
|
(1,675)
|
—
|
(1,675)
|
Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,857)
|
(1,857)
|
—
|
(1,857)
|
Share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted investments,
|
—
|
—
|
(11)
|
—
|
(11)
|
—
|
(11)
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
(68)
|
—
|
(68)
|
—
|
(68)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
—
|
—
|
1,798
|
17,777
|
19,575
|
230
|
19,805
|
Remeasurement of written put option liabilities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(818)
|
(818)
|
—
|
(818)
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
(4)
|
—
|
—
|
(159)
|
(163)
|
—
|
(163)
|
Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares
|
499
|
—
|
—
|
(708)
|
(209)
|
—
|
(209)
|
Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder
|
4,905
|
(4,905)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
91
|
91
|
—
|
91
|
Other dividend
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(121)
|
(121)
|
—
|
(121)
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,070)
|
(2,070)
|
—
|
(2,070)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,707)
|
(1,707)
|
—
|
(1,707)
|
Balance as at September 26, 2020
|
45,622
|
4,906
|
11,495
|
232,926
|
294,949
|
873
|
295,822
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Continued)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share capital
|
Share
|
Accumulated
other comprehensive income
|
Retained earnings
|
Total
|
Non-controlling interest
|
Total equity
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2019
|
35,016
|
14,717
|
12,061
|
200,404
|
262,198
|
2,191
|
264,389
|
Profit for the period
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
14,430
|
14,430
|
223
|
14,653
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
—
|
—
|
(3,346)
|
—
|
(3,346)
|
(13)
|
(3,359)
|
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging
|
—
|
—
|
2,348
|
—
|
2,348
|
—
|
2,348
|
Remeasurement loss on benefit obligation and return on retirement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,168)
|
(1,168)
|
—
|
(1,168)
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
(122)
|
—
|
(122)
|
—
|
(122)
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
|
—
|
—
|
(1,120)
|
13,262
|
12,142
|
210
|
12,352
|
Remeasurement of written put option liabilities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(697)
|
(697)
|
—
|
(697)
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
(286)
|
(291)
|
—
|
(291)
|
Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares
|
352
|
—
|
—
|
(1,146)
|
(794)
|
—
|
(794)
|
Issuance of Class B share capital to a subsidiary shareholder
|
4,906
|
(4,906)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,032)
|
(2,032)
|
—
|
(2,032)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,635)
|
(1,635)
|
—
|
(1,635)
|
Balance as at September 28, 2019
|
40,269
|
9,811
|
10,941
|
207,870
|
268,891
|
2,401
|
271,292
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the nine months ended
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
$
|
$
|
Operating activities
|
Profit for the period
|
19,849
|
14,653
|
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
|
45,824
|
45,293
|
Cash generated from operations
|
65,673
|
59,946
|
Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|
3,600
|
3,770
|
Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans
|
(674)
|
(698)
|
Settlement of provisions
|
(371)
|
(217)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items
|
(7,900)
|
(16,333)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,392)
|
(9,857)
|
55,936
|
36,611
|
Financing activities
|
Net change in short-term bank loans
|
—
|
(13,577)
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost
|
59,639
|
81,969
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(57,465)
|
(50,607)
|
Repayment of other non- current liability
|
(2,447)
|
(310)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(9,641)
|
(7,374)
|
Interest paid
|
(7,424)
|
(8,635)
|
Issuance of Class B shares
|
190
|
258
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
(163)
|
(291)
|
Repurchase of Class B shares
|
(903)
|
(1,350)
|
Dividends paid on Class A shares
|
(2,070)
|
(2,012)
|
Dividends paid on Class B shares
|
(1,692)
|
(1,606)
|
(21,976)
|
(3,535)
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(16,290)
|
(29,919)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(89)
|
(53)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
340
|
1,676
|
Business combinations
|
(16,457)
|
—
|
Repayment of due to shareholders
|
(121)
|
(5,386)
|
Interest received
|
205
|
226
|
Repayment of other non-current financial assets
|
165
|
157
|
Acquisition of other non-current assets
|
(496)
|
(276)
|
Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets
|
79
|
123
|
(32,664)
|
(33,452)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
1,296
|
(376)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
22,608
|
15,393
|
Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations
|
(247)
|
1,085
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
23,657
|
16,102
|
Additional information
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables
|
3,297
|
645
|
Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans
|
504
|
298
SOURCE Logistec Corporation
For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, cpa, ca, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345