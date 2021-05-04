LOGISTEC Announces its Results of the First Quarter of 2021

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 27, 2021.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2021

Consolidated revenue reached $104 .9 million, down $4.5 million or 4.2%;

.9 million, down or 4.2%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $6.2 million , down $1 .3 million;

closed at , down .3 million; Cash flows from operating activities generated a solid $18.3 million ;

; Total basic loss per share closed at $0.44

Results for the first quarter of 2021

During the first quarter of 2021, consolidated revenue totalled $104.9 million, a decrease of $4.5 million or 4.2% over the same period in 2020. Revenue from the marine services segment reached $82.4 million in 2021, down $7.9 million or 8.7% compared with $90.3 million for the comparative period. Revenue from the U.S. Gulf region continues to be impacted by the slowdown of the oil and gas industry. Revenue from the environmental services segment was $22.4 million, up $3.3 million or 17.4% in the first quarter of 2021. This is mainly due to an increase revenue from sale of goods. Our environmental services segment is backed by a large order book of projects in 2021.

The adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter closed at $6.2 million, a decrease of $1.3 million compared with $7.5 million recorded in the comparative period. The decline in adjusted EBITDA (1) stemmed mainly from the unrealized exchange loss incurred in 2021 compared with an unrealized exchange gain in 2020. Excluding foreign exchange, our adjusted EBITDA (1) would have been ahead of last year by $3.7 million.

Cash flows from operating activities generated a solid $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 which is more than sufficient to cover our usual investment and financing activities.

As in previous first quarters, our Company showed a loss in the first quarter. This is due to the high seasonality of our environmental services, as well as marine navigation to the Arctic, and the lack of cargo handling activities in the Great Lakes, which are closed to navigation during this period. Loss attributable to owners of the Company for the first quarter amounted to $5.7 million, slightly higher than last year's loss of $5.4 million. The loss attributable to owners of the Company translated into a total basic and diluted loss per share of $0.44, of which $0.42 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $0.47 to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.



Outlook

"Our outlook, although still volatile due to the pandemic, seems positive in both our segments. In cargo handling, our strategic network of 79 terminals in 53 ports allows us to handle a wide range of diversified cargoes for many global industries. The economy is set to recover well, and, other than uncertainty with respect to the Port of Montréal labour situation, we should be in a position to benefit from stable and increasing volumes throughout our network. Our environmental business is also off to a good start with an order book of over $180.0 million. Our ALTRA water main renewal contracts are strong in both Québec and Ontario, and we are getting some traction in new markets. Further, lead in water and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") contamination continue to draw significant attention, especially in the USA, and we are well positioned to participate in these key markets over the coming years. We also see great opportunities for our field-proven expertise outside of Québec and are proactively expanding our environmental services across Canada, with particular emphasis on the western parts of the country", indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

Our Response to COVID-19

LOGISTEC continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and takes all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its people, its customers, and its communities.

LOGISTEC continues to operate under its business continuity plan. To date, all our operations were deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States. As such, the Company's marine operations, including our terminal operations across our North American network, remain open and functional. Similarly, the Company's environmental operations, including renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, soils and materials management, and manufacturing of woven hoses, are operational. Nonetheless, the economic slowdown due to COVID-19, as well as the strict distancing and sanitation protocols have increased the operating costs in our marine and environmental services segments.

Dividends

On May 4, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09350 per Class A Common Share and $0.10285 per Class B Subordinate Voting Share, for a total consideration of $1.3 million. These dividends will be paid on July 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2021.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .



(1) Non-IFRS measure Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)



For the three months ended



March 27,

2021 March 28,

2020



$ $







Revenue

104,850 109,431







Employee benefits expense

(57,978) (56,877) Equipment and supplies expense

(25,724) (32,039) Operating expense

(9,622) (11,274) Other expenses

(5,821) (6,444) Depreciation and amortization expense

(11,361) (10,776) Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investments

1,151 (151) Other (losses) gains

(609) 4,827 Operating loss

(5,114) (3,303)







Finance expense

(2,549) (3,136) Finance income

116 130 Loss before income taxes

(7,547) (6,309)







Income taxes

1,926 1,079 Loss for the period

(5,621) (5,230)







Profit (loss) attributable to:













Owners of the Company

(5,724) (5,421)







Non-controlling interests

103 191 Loss for the period

(5,621) (5,230)















Basic and diluted loss per Class A Common Share (1)

(0.42) (0.41) Basic and diluted loss per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

(0.47) (0.45)















Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,377,022 7,382,055 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic and diluted

5,556,254 5,437,724

(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share"). (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share").

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



For the three months ended

March 27,

2021 March 28,

2020

$ $





Loss for the period (5,621) (5,230)





Other comprehensive (loss) income



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations (1,465) 9,852 Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net

investment in foreign operations 942 (5,340) Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging

item of the net investment in foreign operations (125) — Gains on derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 64 — Income taxes relating to derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow

hedges (17) — Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (601) 4,512





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation 4,173 3,717 Return on retirement plan assets (528) (1,402) Income taxes on remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement

plan assets (966) (613) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 2,679 1,702 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes 2,078 6,214 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (3,543) 984





Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:









Owners of the Company (3,636) 735 Non-controlling interests 93 249 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (3,543) 984

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of Canadian dollars)









As at

March 27,

2021 As at

December 31,

2020



$ $







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

46,976 45,498 Trade and other receivables

106,377 137,911 Contract assets

2,902 7,617 Current income tax assets

10,785 9,171 Inventories

13,214 12,946 Prepaid expenses and other

8,002 9,005



188,256 222,148







Equity accounted investments

45,542 45,061 Property, plant and equipment

184,062 185,181 Right-of-use assets

137,047 132,795 Goodwill

150,193 150,748 Intangible assets

37,077 38,422 Non-current assets

2,219 2,381 Non-current financial assets

7,953 9,160 Deferred income tax assets

11,565 12,385 Total assets

763,914 798,281







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Trade and other payables

67,318 90,946 Contract liabilities

11,215 8,700 Current income tax liabilities

4,008 8,570 Dividends payable

1,266 1,259 Current portion of lease liabilities

14,424 18,251 Current portion of long-term debt

3,547 3,718



101,778 131,444







Lease liabilities

125,788 116,917 Long-term debt

161,857 163,962 Deferred income tax liabilities

21,080 21,399 Post-employment benefit obligations

18,485 22,055 Contract liabilities

2,433 2,533 Non-current liabilities

36,326 38,400 Total liabilities

467,747 496,710







Equity





Share capital

48,025 45,575 Share capital to be issued

2,388 4,906 Retained earnings

237,520 242,358 Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,352 7,943 Equity attributable to owners of the Company

295,285 300,782







Non-controlling interest

882 789 Total equity

296,167 301,571







Total liabilities and equity

763,914 798,281

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (in thousands of Canadian dollars)











Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling interests Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2021 45,575 4,906

7,943 242,358 300,782 789 301,571

















(Loss) profit for the period — —

— (5,724) (5,724) 103 (5,621)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on

translation of foreign operations — —

(1,455) — (1,455) (10) (1,465) Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as

hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

817 — 817 — 817 Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return

on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— 2,679 2,679 — 2,679 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — —

47 — 47 — 47 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — —

(591) (3,045) (3,636) 93 (3,543)

















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — —

— (295) (295) — (295) Repurchase of Class B shares (68) —

— (277) (345) — (345) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary

shareholder 2,518 (2,518)

— — — — — Class B shares to be issued under the Executive

Stock Option Plan — —

— 45 45 — 45 Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (690) (690) — (690) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (576) (576) — (576) Balance as at March 27, 2021 48,025 2,388

7,352 237,520 295,285 882 296,167

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)











Attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital Share

capital

to be issued Accumulated other comprehensive income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity

$ $

$ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2020 40,222 9,811

9,697 220,641 280,371 643 281,014

















(Loss) profit for the period — —

— (5,421) (5,421) 191 (5,230)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on

translation of foreign operations — —

9,794 — 9,794 58 9,852 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as

hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — —

(5,340) — (5,340) — (5,340) Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return

on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — —

— 1,702 1,702 — 1,702 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — —

4,454 (3,719) 735 249 984

















Remeasurement of written put option liabilities — —

— (270) (270) — (270) Repurchase of Class A shares (2) —

— (117) (119) — (119) Repurchase of Class B shares (118) —

— (452) (570) — (570) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary

shareholder 4,905 (4,905)

— — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — —

— (690) (690) — (690) Dividends on Class B shares — —

— (569) (569) — (569) Balance as at March 28, 2020 45,007 4,906

14,151 214,824 278,888 892 279,780

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the three months ended



March 27,

2021 March 28,

2020



$ $







Operating activities





Loss for the period

(5,621) (5,230) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

11,591 13,930 Cash generated from operations

5,970 8,700 Dividends received from equity accounted investments

490 750 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(194) (218) Settlement of provisions

(20) (50) Changes in non-cash working capital items

16,768 18,043 Income taxes paid

(4,734) (3,363)



18,280 23,862







Financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction cost

— 141 Repayment of long-term debt

(1,145) (15,408) Repayment of other non-current liability

(2,432) (69) Repayment of lease liabilities

(3,272) (2,511) Interest paid

(3,486) (2,985) Repurchase of Class A shares

— (119) Repurchase of Class B shares

(345) (570) Dividends paid on Class A shares

(690) (690) Dividends paid on Class B shares

(569) (555)



(11,939) (22,766)







Investing activities





Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(5,263) (3,232) Acquisition of intangible assets

(9) (69) Acquisition of other non-current assets

(16) — Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

64 43 Repayment of other non-current financial assets

57 54 Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets

22 26 Interest received

61 65



(5,084) (3,113)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,257 (2,017) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

45,498 22,608 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

221 (1,495) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

46,976 19,096







Additional information













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

2,343 645

