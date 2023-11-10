LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, announced today its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. LOGISTEC results reflects the execution of its growth strategy and continued positive momentum.

Highlights From the Third Quarter of 2023

Consolidated revenue totalled $307.2 million , up $23.0 million or 8.1%;

, up or 8.1%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $58.9 million ;

closed at ; Total diluted earnings per share of $1.36 , down $1.07 ;

, down ; Successful integration of Fednav's terminal division ("FMT") into LOGISTEC;

ALTRA | SANEXEN perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") water technologies recognized as CLEAN50;

Acquisition of the remaining 32.7% interest in FER-PAL Construction Ltd., a key strategic player in the deployment of our ALTRA water main renewal technology.

Highlights From the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

Consolidated revenue totalled $711.0 million , up $66.4 million or 10.3%;

, up or 10.3%; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $106.5 million , up $4.6 million ;

closed at , up ; Total diluted earnings per share of $0.90, down $2.07;

Environmental services' backlog stood at $84.3 million for the remaining of the year.

"This top line growth demonstrates the strength of our extensive network of terminals, our innovative environmental solutions and the ability of our exceptional team to deliver," said Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are moving into the year's final stretch with confidence and a renewed energy on executing our plan with discipline and agility."

LOGISTEC's Chief Financial Officer, Carl Delisle, added: "We have delivered a solid third quarter and continue to successfully execute our strategic plan, while we chart our path forward. Last month's announcement to sell LOGISTEC represents the next step in our strategic transformation, positioning us for greater success and creating meaningful benefits for all stakeholders. We are very excited to partner with Blue Wolf Capital and Stonepeak to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth."

Results of the Period

LOGISTEC delivered good operational results during the third quarter of 2023. Consolidated revenue was $307.2 million for the period, an increase of $23.0 million or 8.1% over the same period in 2022. However, the Company's profits were negatively impacted by rising interest rates, the additional costs related to the strategic review, higher depreciation and amortization expense resulting from the business combination, and lower share of profit of equity accounted investments.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

Marine Services

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $182.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, up $22 .1 million or 13.7% from the prior year, reflecting the full benefits of the successful integration of LOGISTEC's latest acquisition, FMT. This increase was partly offset by lower general cargo volumes derived from the wind energy sector in the U.S. East Coast region.

Bulk activities, both in Canada and the USA once again delivered strong volumes and revenue. Port logistics activities performed well, gaining shares in new markets with their last mile initiatives.

We are seeing different trends from our equity accounted investments. On the one hand, although this was expected, our container activities are handling lower volumes in 2023 and are not seeing the substantial storage revenue as last year. On the other hand, our other joint ventures are doing well, including our marine transportation services to the northern communities, which are having a very busy year in terms of cargo carried to the Arctic.

This quarter, our marine services team further strengthened their efforts to organically grow our business, provide innovative services across our extensive network, and attract new customers – resulting in an even more diversified revenue base.

Environmental Services

Revenue from the environmental services segment in the third quarter of 2023 was $124.5 million, a 0.7% increase compared with the same period in 2022, which is consistent with last year's results.

Progress on all major industry-leading projects during the quarter was strong, and the remaining projects across Canada are on track to be largely completed by the end of the year. Revenue from site remediation and contaminated soils and materials management services are strong, driven by more regulated materials and waste to be managed on behalf of our industrial clients, and to some extent steady contaminated soils volumes handled. We completed the final soil disposal for the Reseau Express Metropolitan ("REM") project in Montréal, the largest public transit project undertaken in Québec in the last 50 years, a project for which we have handled more than 500,000 metric tonnes since its inception.

Our sludge and biosolids dredging and dewatering operations achieved its best performance since the acquisition of American Process Group in 2021, boosted by good commercial momentum in all geographies, particularly in the USA.

The environmental team continued to expand its PFAS market penetration across North America. The first full-scale continuous PFAS treatment system with Waste Connections will start this November. The first-of-its kind "clean water-as-a-service" agreement also includes additional sites which are under active negotiation. Other PFAS treatment projects with major waste management companies are in the request for proposal stage.

The ALTRA | SANEXEN team received the 2024 Clean50 Award, in the Clean Technology category on September 28. This prestigious award recognizes leaders from across Canada who have done the most to advance climate action and develop smart climate solutions.

Outlook

Our third quarter results highlight the long-term runway for LOGISTEC, driven by our unique combination of an extensive network of marine terminals, innovative environmental solutions, and our people's ingenuity. As we look ahead, these competitive advantages will be an essential element of our continued good performance - against a backdrop of strong secular demand drivers.

Our marine services team will continue to add to its range of solutions to address key challenges and respond to customers' needs. In order to support fluid and resilient supply chains, they will capitalize on a growing network of port terminals in North America, a depth of expertise in cargo handling, strong long-term partnerships, and innovative solutions.

The environmental team is focused on delivering improved operational performance, against a robust set of opportunities and increased backlog. The PFAS market represents a significant long-term opportunity for our environmental services segment, which is driven by its leading position in the marketplace, its deep expertise and unique "clean water-as-a-service" solution.

Our good operational performance for the first nine months of the year, combined with our expectation for the remainder of the year, the resilience of our business model, and the effectiveness of our growth strategies, are leading us to be confident for the future.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system, and since the second quarter of 2023, the Company excluded professional fees incurred in a business combination and analyzing other business development opportunities ("transaction costs"). Please refer to the arrangement agreement section of the management's discussion and analysis and Note 4 of the notes to the Q3 2023 condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further information on the nature of the transaction costs incurred in the first nine months of 2023. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. The Company excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an ERP system and transaction costs because they affect the comparability of our financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. The definition of adjusted EBITDA has been applied retroactively and comparative figures have been amended accordingly to comply to the current year definition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA:



For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023

$ September 24, 2022

$ September 30, 2023

$ September 24, 2022

$ Profit for the period 17,575 31,766 11,909 39,018 PLUS:







Depreciation and amortization expense 20,634 14,056 52,120 40,890 Net finance expense 10,019 4,052 22,409 9,986 Income taxes 4,937 7,827 4,187 7,466 Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement 1,494 1,024 4,527 3,388 Transaction costs 4,220 1,154 11,344 1,154 Adjusted EBITDA 58,879 59,879 106,496 101,902



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2022 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing, and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS















(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended



September 30, 2023 $ September 24, 2022 $ September 30, 2023 $ September 24, 2022 $ Revenue 307,150 284,209 710,997 644,623 Employee benefits expense (141,623) (129,554) (333,958) (310,504) Equipment and supplies expense (80,932) (76,201) (190,684) (177,200) Operating expense (19,739) (16,626) (57,386) (43,981) Other expenses (15,910) (10,460) (40,561) (26,440) Depreciation and amortization expense (20,634) (14,056) (52,120) (40,890) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 4,960 6,342 6,488 12,411 Other losses (741) (9) (4,271) (1,549) Operating profit 32,531 43,645 38,505 56,470 Finance expense (10,311) (4,178) (23,237) (10,380) Finance income 292 126 828 394 Profit before income taxes 22,512 39,593 16,096 46,484 Income taxes (4,937) (7,827) (4,187) (7,466) Profit for the period 17,575 31,766 11,909 39,018 Profit attributable to:







Owners of the Company 17,508 31,636 11,680 38,642 Non-controlling interest 67 130 229 376 Profit for the period 17,575 31,766 11,909 39,018 Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 1.31 2.35 0.87 2.87 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 1.44 2.58 0.96 3.15 Diluted earnings per Class A share 1.30 2.34 0.86 2.85 Diluted earnings per Class B share 1.43 2.56 0.95 3.13 Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,353,396 7,361,022 7,358,480 7,369,911 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic 5,463,217 5,461,358 5,458,133 5,554,728 Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, diluted 5,644,123 5,580,269 5,639,039 5,647,748





















(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)











For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 $ September 24, 2022 $ September 30, 2023 $ September 24, 2022 $









Profit for the period 17,575 31,766 11,909 39,018









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations 6,974 9,258 (442) 12,911 Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (3,915) (3,172) 217 (4,396) Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations 518 420 (29) 582 (Losses) gains on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (346) 201 (570) 1,814 Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (4) (53) 61 (481) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 3,227 6,654 (763) 10,430









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation 2,189 (1,443) 1,475 7,796 Return on retirement plan assets (627) (18) (276) (2,902) Income taxes on remeasurement of benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets (414) 387 (318) (1,297) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 1,148 (1,074) 881 3,597









Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings (6) — 14 — Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes (6) — 14 — Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes 4,369 5,580 132 14,027 Total comprehensive income for the period 21,944 37,346 12,041 53,045 Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Owners of the Company 21,835 37,142 11,815 52,569 Non-controlling interest 109 204 226 476 Total comprehensive income for the period 21,944 37,346 12,041 53,045





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at September 30,

2023 $ As at December 31, 2022 $ Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 23,735 36,043 Trade and other receivables 200,916 198,247 Contract assets 32,652 14,912 Current income tax assets 19,389 11,245 Inventories 29,552 20,000 Prepaid expenses and other 18,429 8,756

324,673 289,203 Equity accounted investments 47,317 46,140 Property, plant and equipment 308,781 234,602 Right-of-use assets 175,426 167,274 Goodwill 260,593 187,430 Intangible assets 48,141 36,807 Non-current assets 1,760 2,030 Post-employment benefit assets 1,738 1,264 Non-current financial assets 6,759 6,114 Deferred income tax assets 13,843 12,808 Total assets 1,189,031 983,672 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans 467 — Trade and other payables 154,037 128,019 Contract liabilities 13,093 11,107 Current income tax liabilities 13,550 5,095 Dividends payable 1,574 1,574 Current portion of lease liabilities 23,124 18,662 Current portion of long-term debt 12,001 10,925

217,846 175,382 Lease liabilities 163,464 157,500 Long-term debt 388,543 224,110 Deferred income tax liabilities 35,030 24,604 Post-employment benefit obligations 13,595 13,690 Contract liabilities 1,500 1,733 Non-current liabilities 6,226 25,562 Total liabilities 826,204 622,581 Equity



Share capital 49,443 49,443 Retained earnings 293,008 290,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,546 19,271 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 360,997 359,487 Non-controlling interest 1,830 1,604 Total equity 362,827 361,091 Total liabilities and equity 1,189,031 983,672

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

issued $ Retained

earnings $ Accumulated other

comprehensive income $ Total $ Non-

controlling

interest $ Total

equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2023 49,443 290,773 19,271 359,487 1,604 361,091 Profit for the period — 11,680 — 11,680 229 11,909 Other comprehensive income (loss)











Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — (21) (418) (439) (3) (442) Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — 188 188 — 188 Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — 881 — 881 — 881 Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes — — 14 14 — 14 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (509) (509) — (509) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — 12,540 (725) 11,815 226 12,041 Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (5,567) — (5,567) — (5,567) Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — 364 — 364 — 364 Other dividend — (380) — (380) — (380) Dividends on Class A shares — (2,600) — (2,600) — (2,600) Dividends on Class B shares — (2,122) — (2,122) — (2,122) Balance as at September 30, 2023 49,443 293,008 18,546 360,997 1,830 362,827

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital

issued $ Retained earnings $ Accumulated other

comprehensive

income $ Total $ Non-

controlling

interest $ Total

equity $ Balance as at January 1, 2022 50,889 254,621 9,051 314,561 1,048 315,609 Profit for the period — 38,642 — 38,642 376 39,018 Other comprehensive income (loss)











Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — 12,811 12,811 100 12,911 Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes — — (3,814) (3,814) — (3,814) Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes — 3,597 — 3,597 — 3,597 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 1,333 1,333 — 1,333 Total comprehensive income for the period — 42,239 10,330 52,569 476 53,045 Net remeasurement of written put option liability — (5,025) — (5,025) — (5,025) Issuance of Class B shares 683 — — 683 — 683 Repurchase of Class B shares (2,092) (7,974) — (10,066) — (10,066) Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan — 486 — 486 — 486 Other dividend — (127) — (127) — (127) Dividends on Class A shares — (2,316) — (2,316) — (2,316) Dividends on Class B shares — (1,907) — (1,907) — (1,907) Balance as at September 24, 2022 49,480 279,997 19,381 348,858 1,524 350,382





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 $ September 24, 2022 $ Operating activities



Income for the period 11,909 39,018 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 76,670 48,847 Cash generated from operations 88,579 87,865 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 5,325 11,175 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (710) (542) Settlement of provisions (1,848) (450) Changes in non-cash working capital items 10,734 (55,262) Income taxes paid (7,501) (15,654)

94,579 27,132 Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans 467 (8,565) Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs 255,992 126,121 Repayment of long-term debt (91,890) (63,112) Repayment of lease liabilities (14,188) (11,939) Repayment of due to a non-controlling interest (45,363) (19,086) Interest paid (22,828) (10,086) Issuance of Class B shares — 221 Repurchase of Class B shares — (10,013) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,600) (2,173) Dividends paid on Class B shares (2,122) (1,813)

77,468 (445) Investing activities



Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest (4,067) (8,826) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (47,300) (36,238) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,597 1,005 Business combinations, net of cash acquired (135,245) (3,264) Acquisition of intangible assets (81) (211) Interest received 648 150 Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets 127 1,058 Net acquisition of other non-current assets (179) (224)

(184,500) (46,550) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (12,453) (19,863) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 36,043 37,530 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 145 3,855 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 23,735 21,522 Additional information



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 3,231 5,018 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans — 462 Repurchase of Class B shares included in trade and other payables — 53

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

For further information: Carl Delisle, cpa auditor, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Logistec Corporation, [email protected], (514) 709-8822