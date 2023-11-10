LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, announced today its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. LOGISTEC results reflects the execution of its growth strategy and continued positive momentum.

Highlights From the Third Quarter of 2023

  • Consolidated revenue totalled $307.2 million, up $23.0 million or 8.1%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $58.9 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $1.36, down $1.07;
  • Successful integration of Fednav's terminal division ("FMT") into LOGISTEC;
  • ALTRA | SANEXEN perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") water technologies recognized as CLEAN50;
  • Acquisition of the remaining 32.7% interest in FER-PAL Construction Ltd., a key strategic player in the deployment of our ALTRA water main renewal technology.

Highlights From the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

  • Consolidated revenue totalled $711.0 million, up $66.4 million or 10.3%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $106.5 million, up $4.6 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $0.90, down $2.07;
  • Environmental services' backlog stood at $84.3 million for the remaining of the year.

"This top line growth demonstrates the strength of our extensive network of terminals, our innovative environmental solutions and the ability of our exceptional team to deliver," said Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are moving into the year's final stretch with confidence and a renewed energy on executing our plan with discipline and agility."

LOGISTEC's Chief Financial Officer, Carl Delisle, added: "We have delivered a solid third quarter and continue to successfully execute our strategic plan, while we chart our path forward. Last month's announcement to sell LOGISTEC represents the next step in our strategic transformation, positioning us for greater success and creating meaningful benefits for all stakeholders. We are very excited to partner with Blue Wolf Capital and Stonepeak to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth."

Results of the Period

LOGISTEC delivered good operational results during the third quarter of 2023. Consolidated revenue was $307.2 million for the period, an increase of $23.0 million or 8.1% over the same period in 2022. However, the Company's profits were negatively impacted by rising interest rates, the additional costs related to the strategic review, higher depreciation and amortization expense resulting from the business combination, and lower share of profit of equity accounted investments.

(1)     Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the non-IFRS measure section.

Marine Services

Revenue from the marine services segment reached $182.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, up $22 .1 million or 13.7% from the prior year, reflecting the full benefits of the successful integration of LOGISTEC's latest acquisition, FMT. This increase was partly offset by lower general cargo volumes derived from the wind energy sector in the U.S. East Coast region.

Bulk activities, both in Canada and the USA once again delivered strong volumes and revenue. Port logistics activities performed well, gaining shares in new markets with their last mile initiatives.

We are seeing different trends from our equity accounted investments. On the one hand, although this was expected, our container activities are handling lower volumes in 2023 and are not seeing the substantial storage revenue as last year. On the other hand, our other joint ventures are doing well, including our marine transportation services to the northern communities, which are having a very busy year in terms of cargo carried to the Arctic.

This quarter, our marine services team further strengthened their efforts to organically grow our business, provide innovative services across our extensive network, and attract new customers – resulting in an even more diversified revenue base.

Environmental Services

Revenue from the environmental services segment in the third quarter of 2023 was $124.5 million, a 0.7% increase compared with the same period in 2022, which is consistent with last year's results.

Progress on all major industry-leading projects during the quarter was strong, and the remaining projects across Canada are on track to be largely completed by the end of the year. Revenue from site remediation and contaminated soils and materials management services are strong, driven by more regulated materials and waste to be managed on behalf of our industrial clients, and to some extent steady contaminated soils volumes handled. We completed the final soil disposal for the Reseau Express Metropolitan ("REM") project in Montréal, the largest public transit project undertaken in Québec in the last 50 years, a project for which we have handled more than 500,000 metric tonnes since its inception.

Our sludge and biosolids dredging and dewatering operations achieved its best performance since the acquisition of American Process Group in 2021, boosted by good commercial momentum in all geographies, particularly in the USA.

The environmental team continued to expand its PFAS market penetration across North America. The first full-scale continuous PFAS treatment system with Waste Connections will start this November. The first-of-its kind "clean water-as-a-service" agreement also includes additional sites which are under active negotiation. Other PFAS treatment projects with major waste management companies are in the request for proposal stage.

The ALTRA | SANEXEN team received the 2024 Clean50 Award, in the Clean Technology category on September 28. This prestigious award recognizes leaders from across Canada who have done the most to advance climate action and develop smart climate solutions.

Outlook

Our third quarter results highlight the long-term runway for LOGISTEC, driven by our unique combination of an extensive network of marine terminals, innovative environmental solutions, and our people's ingenuity. As we look ahead, these competitive advantages will be an essential element of our continued good performance - against a backdrop of strong secular demand drivers.

Our marine services team will continue to add to its range of solutions to address key challenges and respond to customers' needs. In order to support fluid and resilient supply chains, they will capitalize on a growing network of port terminals in North America, a depth of expertise in cargo handling, strong long-term partnerships, and innovative solutions.

The environmental team is focused on delivering improved operational performance, against a robust set of opportunities and increased backlog. The PFAS market represents a significant long-term opportunity for our environmental services segment, which is driven by its leading position in the marketplace, its deep expertise and unique "clean water-as-a-service" solution.

Our good operational performance for the first nine months of the year, combined with our expectation for the remainder of the year, the resilience of our business model, and the effectiveness of our growth strategies, are leading us to be confident for the future.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system, and since the second quarter of 2023, the Company excluded professional fees incurred in a business combination and analyzing other business development opportunities ("transaction costs"). Please refer to the arrangement agreement section of the management's discussion and analysis and Note 4 of the notes to the Q3 2023 condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further information on the nature of the transaction costs incurred in the first nine months of 2023. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. The Company excludes the configuration and customization costs related to the implementation of an ERP system and transaction costs because they affect the comparability of our financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are non-recurring. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. The definition of adjusted EBITDA has been applied retroactively and comparative figures have been amended accordingly to comply to the current year definition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA:

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2023
$

September 24,

  2022
$

September 30,

2023
$

September 24,

  2022
$

Profit for the period

17,575

31,766

11,909

39,018

PLUS:



Depreciation and amortization expense

20,634

14,056

52,120

40,890

Net finance expense

10,019

4,052

22,409

9,986

Income taxes

4,937

7,827

4,187

7,466

Configuration and customization costs in a cloud computing arrangement

1,494

1,024

4,527

3,388

Transaction costs

4,220

1,154

11,344

1,154

Adjusted EBITDA

58,879

59,879

106,496

101,902

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's 2022 annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing, and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS





(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2023

$

September 24,

2022

$

September 30,

2023

$

September 24,

2022

$

Revenue

307,150

284,209

710,997

644,623

Employee benefits expense

(141,623)

(129,554)

(333,958)

(310,504)

Equipment and supplies expense

(80,932)

(76,201)

(190,684)

(177,200)

Operating expense

(19,739)

(16,626)

(57,386)

(43,981)

Other expenses

(15,910)

(10,460)

(40,561)

(26,440)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(20,634)

(14,056)

(52,120)

(40,890)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

4,960

6,342

6,488

12,411

Other losses

(741)

(9)

(4,271)

(1,549)

Operating profit

32,531

43,645

38,505

56,470

Finance expense

(10,311)

(4,178)

(23,237)

(10,380)

Finance income

292

126

828

394

Profit before income taxes

22,512

39,593

16,096

46,484

Income taxes

(4,937)

(7,827)

(4,187)

(7,466)

Profit for the period

17,575

31,766

11,909

39,018

Profit attributable to:



Owners of the Company

17,508

31,636

11,680

38,642

Non-controlling interest

67

130

229

376

Profit for the period

17,575

31,766

11,909

39,018

Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

1.31

2.35

0.87

2.87

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

1.44

2.58

0.96

3.15

Diluted earnings per Class A share

1.30

2.34

0.86

2.85

Diluted earnings per Class B share

1.43

2.56

0.95

3.13

Weighted average number of Class A Shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,353,396

7,361,022

7,358,480

7,369,911

Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, basic

5,463,217

5,461,358

5,458,133

5,554,728

Weighted average number of Class B Shares outstanding, diluted

5,644,123

5,580,269

5,639,039

5,647,748










(1)        Class A Common Share ("Class A share")

(2)        Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2023

$

September 24,

2022

$

September 30,

2023

$

September 24,

2022

$





Profit for the period

17,575

31,766

11,909

39,018





Other comprehensive (loss) income





Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

6,974

9,258

(442)

12,911

Unrealized gain (loss) on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(3,915)

(3,172)

217

(4,396)

Income taxes relating to unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

518

420

(29)

582

(Losses) gains on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(346)

201

(570)

1,814

Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(4)

(53)

61

(481)

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

3,227

6,654

(763)

10,430





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement gains (losses) on benefit obligation

2,189

(1,443)

1,475

7,796

Return on retirement plan assets

(627)

(18)

(276)

(2,902)

Income taxes on remeasurement of benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets

(414)

387

(318)

(1,297)

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

1,148

(1,074)

881

3,597





Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes



Items that are or may be reclassified to the

 consolidated statements of earnings

(6)

14

Total share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

(6)

14

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes

4,369

5,580

132

14,027

Total comprehensive income for the period

21,944

37,346

12,041

53,045

Total comprehensive income attributable to:



Owners of the Company

21,835

37,142

11,815

52,569

Non-controlling interest

109

204

226

476

Total comprehensive income for the period

21,944

37,346

12,041

53,045










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



As at September 30,
2023

$

As at December 31,

2022

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

23,735

36,043

Trade and other receivables

200,916

198,247

Contract assets

32,652

14,912

Current income tax assets

19,389

11,245

Inventories

29,552

20,000

Prepaid expenses and other

18,429

8,756

324,673

289,203

Equity accounted investments

47,317

46,140

Property, plant and equipment

308,781

234,602

Right-of-use assets

175,426

167,274

Goodwill

260,593

187,430

Intangible assets

48,141

36,807

Non-current assets

1,760

2,030

Post-employment benefit assets

1,738

1,264

Non-current financial assets

6,759

6,114

Deferred income tax assets

13,843

12,808

Total assets

1,189,031

983,672

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term bank loans

467

Trade and other payables

154,037

128,019

Contract liabilities

13,093

11,107

Current income tax liabilities

13,550

5,095

Dividends payable

1,574

1,574

Current portion of lease liabilities

23,124

18,662

Current portion of long-term debt

12,001

10,925

217,846

175,382

Lease liabilities

163,464

157,500

Long-term debt

388,543

224,110

Deferred income tax liabilities

35,030

24,604

Post-employment benefit obligations

13,595

13,690

Contract liabilities

1,500

1,733

Non-current liabilities

6,226

25,562

Total liabilities

826,204

622,581

Equity

Share capital

49,443

49,443

Retained earnings

293,008

290,773

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18,546

19,271

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

360,997

359,487

Non-controlling interest

1,830

1,604

Total equity

362,827

361,091

Total liabilities and equity

1,189,031

983,672

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital
issued

$

Retained
earnings

$

Accumulated

other
comprehensive

income

$

Total

$

Non-
controlling
interest

$

Total
equity

$

Balance as at January 1, 2023

49,443

290,773

19,271

359,487

1,604

361,091

Profit for the period

11,680

11,680

229

11,909

Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(21)

(418)

(439)

(3)

(442)

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes

188

188

188

Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes

881

881

881

Share of other comprehensive income of equity accounted investments, net of income taxes

14

14

14

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

(509)

(509)

(509)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

12,540

(725)

11,815

226

12,041

Net remeasurement of written put option liability

(5,567)

(5,567)

(5,567)

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan

364

364

364

Other dividend

(380)

(380)

(380)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,600)

(2,600)

(2,600)

Dividends on Class B shares

(2,122)

(2,122)

(2,122)

Balance as at September 30, 2023

49,443

293,008

18,546

360,997

1,830

362,827








CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)




Attributable to owners of the Company


Share capital
issued

$

Retained

earnings

$

Accumulated

other
comprehensive
income

$

Total

$

Non-
controlling
interest

$

Total
equity

$

Balance as at January 1, 2022

50,889

254,621

9,051

314,561

1,048

315,609

Profit for the period

38,642

38,642

376

39,018

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

12,811

12,811

100

12,911

Unrealized loss on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations, net of income taxes

(3,814)

(3,814)

(3,814)

Remeasurement gains on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets, net of income taxes

3,597

3,597

3,597

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

1,333

1,333

1,333

Total comprehensive income for the period

42,239

10,330

52,569

476

53,045

Net remeasurement of written put option liability

(5,025)

(5,025)

(5,025)

Issuance of Class B shares

683

683

683

Repurchase of Class B shares

(2,092)

(7,974)

(10,066)

(10,066)

Class B shares to be issued under the Executive Stock Option Plan

486

486

486

Other dividend 

(127)

(127)

(127)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,316)

(2,316)

(2,316)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,907)

(1,907)

(1,907)

Balance as at September 24, 2022

49,480

279,997

19,381

348,858

1,524

350,382










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2023

$

September 24,

2022

$

Operating activities

Income for the period

11,909

39,018

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

76,670

48,847

Cash generated from operations

88,579

87,865

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

5,325

11,175

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(710)

(542)

Settlement of provisions

(1,848)

(450)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

10,734

(55,262)

Income taxes paid

(7,501)

(15,654)

94,579

27,132

Financing activities

Net change in short-term bank loans

467

(8,565)

Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs

255,992

126,121

Repayment of long-term debt

(91,890)

(63,112)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(14,188)

(11,939)

Repayment of due to a non-controlling interest

(45,363)

(19,086)

Interest paid

(22,828)

(10,086)

Issuance of Class B shares

221

Repurchase of Class B shares

(10,013)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,600)

(2,173)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(2,122)

(1,813)

77,468

(445)

Investing activities

Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest

(4,067)

(8,826)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(47,300)

(36,238)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,597

1,005

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(135,245)

(3,264)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(81)

(211)

Interest received

648

150

Cash receipts from other non-current financial assets

127

1,058

Net acquisition of other non-current assets

(179)

(224)

(184,500)

(46,550)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(12,453)

(19,863)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

36,043

37,530

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

145

3,855

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

23,735

21,522

Additional information

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

3,231

5,018

Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans

462

Repurchase of Class B shares included in trade and other payables

53

