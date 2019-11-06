LOGISTEC Announces its Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Highlights from the third quarter

Consolidated revenue up $10.8 million (5.8%) to $195.3 million ;

(5.8%) to ; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $36.1 million ;

closed at ; Total diluted profit per share of $1.33 ;

; On August 7, 2019 , the Company's Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0%.

Highlights from the nine-month period

Consolidated revenue up $50.0 million (12.0%) to $466.2 million ;

(12.0%) to ; Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $59.0 million ;

closed at ; Total diluted profit per share of $1.10 .

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS measure

Results of the period

The third quarter of 2019 closed with a consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company of $17.4 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same quarter of 2018. The profit attributable to owners of the Company translated into a total diluted profit per share of $1.33, of which $1.27 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $1.40 to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

The lower profit attributable to owners of the Company in the third quarter of 2019, when compared to the same period last year, stems mostly from a different distribution of the non-controlling interests, an overall effective tax rate which reflects our geographical distribution, increased business in more labour-intensive activities, and higher accretion costs based on the application of IFRS 16.

Year-to-date profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period are in line with 2018, despite the increased costs resulting from the application of IFRS 16. Essentially, comparative operating profit was $2.0 million higher than last year. As in all years, our services incurred highs and lows, and, in the end, they balanced each other out during the quarter. These fluctuations include better performance on bulk and break-bulk in our marine services segment, as well as soil management in Sanexen and Aqua-Pipe installation by FER-PAL. Offsetting these, we realized lower container volumes as well as reduced Aqua-Pipe in Québec and lower activity in our woven-hose manufacturing facility.

Outlook

"We view the outlook for the remainder of the year with optimism. We expect our marine services to perform well and our environmental services will be very active as site remediations progress for the coming months. Our dedicated focus on the operations of FER-PAL should also help improve performance, as their results are better than last year.

On August 7, 2019, our Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0%, which shows their confidence in our commitment to sustainable long-term growth," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com .

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Non-IFRS Measure of the Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on Logistec's website at www.logistec.com .

Q3 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018

$ $ $ $









Revenue 195,293 184,537 466,216 416,161









Employee benefits expense (95,261) (87,718) (232,353) (211,369) Equipment and supplies expense (50,756) (47,204) (124,374) (110,833) Rental expense (11,290) (12,784) (30,878) (33,623) Other expenses (7,059) (7,859) (23,736) (21,816) Depreciation and amortization expense (10,497) (7,385) (32,059) (19,953) Share of profit of equity accounted investments 4,162 4,575 5,654 5,606 Other gains (losses) 951 (400) (1,577) 755 Operating profit 25,543 25,762 26,893 24,928









Finance expense (2,733) (2,272) (8,374) (5,918) Finance income 71 414 356 512 Profit before income taxes 22,881 23,904 18,875 19,522









Income taxes (5,403) (4,081) (4,222) (4,966) Profit for the period 17,478 19,823 14,653 14,556









Profit (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 17,393 22,256 14,430 14,647









Non-controlling interests 85 (2,433) 223 (91) Profit for the period 17,478 19,823 14,653 14,556



















Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1) 1.31 1.68 1.09 1.11 Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2) 1.44 1.85 1.19 1.22









Diluted earnings per Class A share 1.27 1.62 1.06 1.07 Diluted earnings per Class B share 1.40 1.78 1.16 1.17









Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,385,989 7,405,022 7,389,289 7,405,466 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic 5,407,301 5,286,167 5,377,686 5,240,222 Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted 5,714,471 5,741,904 5,717,871 5,730,299





(1) Class A Common Share ("Class A share") (2) Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018

$ $ $ $









Profit for the period 17,478 19,823 14,653 14,556









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations 1,591 (2,141) (3,359) 2,841 Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations (810) — 2,348 — Gain (loss) on derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 18 — (167) 4 Income taxes relating to derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (5) — 45 (1) Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 794 (2,141) (1,133) 2,844









Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings







Remeasurement (loss) gain on benefit obligation (1,056) 1,155 (2,136) 2,326 Return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period 2,254 19 539 (14) Income taxes on remeasurement (loss) gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period (323) (308) 429 (613) Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings 875 866 (1,168) 1,699 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes 1,669 (1,275) (2,301) 4,543 Total comprehensive income for the period 19,147 18,548 12,352 19,099









Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

















Owners of the Company 19,054 20,990 12,142 19,176 Non-controlling interests 93 (2,442) 210 (77) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 19,147 18,548 12,352 19,099











Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

September 28,

2019 As at

December 31,

2018

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 16,102 15,393 Trade and other receivables 162,965 160,067 Contract assets 33,669 14,282 Current income tax assets 5,384 2,964 Prepaid expenses and other 6,052 4,899 Inventories 13,421 10,711

237,593 208,316





Equity accounted investments 39,869 38,005 Property, plant and equipment 187,954 181,284 Right-of-use assets 90,065 — Goodwill 141,437 142,672 Intangible assets 41,805 47,006 Non-current assets 2,141 2,173 Non-current financial assets 5,197 6,328 Deferred income tax assets 13,022 11,319 Total assets 759,083 637,103





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Short-term bank loans — 13,577 Trade and other payables 97,464 98,668 Contract liabilities 9,834 5,225 Current income tax liabilities 951 3,480 Dividends payable 2,023 1,973 Current portion of lease liabilities 9,810 — Current portion of long-term debt 5,221 3,294

125,303 126,217





Lease liabilities 81,836 — Long-term debt 186,765 160,003 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,112 21,465 Post-employment benefit obligations 17,023 14,716 Contract liabilities 3,033 3,333 Non-current liabilities 52,719 46,980 Total liabilities 487,791 372,714





Equity



Share capital 40,269 35,016 Share capital to be issued 9,811 14,717 Retained earnings 207,870 200,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,941 12,061 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 268,891 262,198





Non-controlling interest 2,401 2,191 Total equity 271,292 264,389





Total liabilities and equity 759,083 637,103

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Attributable to owners of the Company







Accumulated other comprehensive

income









Share

capital Share

capital

to be

issued Cash

flow

hedges Foreign

currency

translation Retained

earnings Total Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

$ $ $ $ $ $ $ $

















Balance as at January 1, 2019 35,016 14,717 135 11,926 200,404 262,198 2,191 264,389

















Profit (loss) for the period — — — — 14,430 14,430 223 14,653

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — (3,346) — (3,346) (13) (3,359) Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations — — — 2,348 — 2,348 — 2,348 Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes — — — — (1,168) (1,168) — (1,168) Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — (122) — — (122) — (122) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (122) (998) 13,262 12,142 210 12,352

















Remeasurement of written put option liability — — — — (697) (697) — (697) Repurchase of Class A shares (5) — — — (286) (291) — (291) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 352 — — — (1,146) (794) — (794) Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 4,906 (4,906) — — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — — (2,032) (2,032) — (2,032) Dividends on Class B shares — — — — (1,635) (1,635) — (1,635) Balance as at September 28, 2019 40,269 9,811 13 10,928 207,870 268,891 2,401 271,292



































Balance as at January 1, 2018 29,019 19,820 138 6,468 173,129 228,574 2,221 230,795

















Profit (loss) for the period — — — — 14,647 14,647 (91) 14,556

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations — — — 2,827 — 2,827 14 2,841 Remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes — — — — 1,699 1,699 — 1,699 Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes — — 3 — — 3 — 3 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — 3 2,827 16,346 19,176 (77) 19,099

















Remeasurement of written put option liability — — — — (1,356) (1,356) — (1,356) Repurchase of Class A shares — — — — (32) (32) — (32) Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares 1,021 — — — (242) 779 — 779 Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder 5,103 (5,103) — — — — — — Dividends on Class A shares — — — — (1,894) (1,894) — (1,894) Dividends on Class B shares — — — — (1,483) (1,483) — (1,483) Other dividends — — — — (776) (776) — (776) Balance as at September 29, 2018 35,143 14,717 141 9,295 183,692 242,988 2,144 245,132



















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended

September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018

$ $





Operating activities



Profit for the period 14,653 14,556 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents 45,293 29,588 Cash generated from operations 59,946 44,144 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 3,770 3,346 Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans (698) (816) Settlement of provisions (217) (251) Changes in non-cash working capital items (16,333) (5,019) Income taxes paid (9,857) (9,127)

36,611 32,277





Financing activities



Net change in short-term bank loans (13,577) 1,780 Issuance of long-term debt 81,969 127,447 Repayment of long-term debt (50,607) (47,100) Repayment of lease liabilities (7,374) — Interest paid (8,635) (5,087) Issuance of Class B shares 258 561 Repurchase of Class A shares (291) (32) Repurchase of Class B shares (1,350) (272) Dividends paid on Class A shares (2,012) (1,833) Dividends paid on Class B shares (1,606) (1,419)

(3,225) 74,045





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (29,919) (13,488) Acquisition of intangible assets (53) (172) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,676 961 Business combinations — (97,998) Cash acquired in a business combination — 2,501 Repayment of due to shareholders (5,386) — Interest received 226 394 Cash paid to a minority interest — (157) Repayment of other non-current financial assets 157 159 Repayment of other non-current liabilities (310) — Acquisition of other non-current assets (276) (286) Disposal of other non-current assets 123 193

(33,762) (107,893)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents (376) (1,571) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 15,393 3,963 Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations 1,085 (526) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 16,102 1,866





Additional information









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables 645 391 Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans 298 489

SOURCE Logistec Corporation

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, cpa, ca, Chief Financial Officer, Logistec Corporation, jdugas@logistec.com, (514) 985-2345

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

