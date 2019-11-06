LOGISTEC Announces its Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.
Highlights from the third quarter
- Consolidated revenue up $10.8 million (5.8%) to $195.3 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $36.1 million;
- Total diluted profit per share of $1.33;
- On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0%.
Highlights from the nine-month period
- Consolidated revenue up $50.0 million (12.0%) to $466.2 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $59.0 million;
- Total diluted profit per share of $1.10.
|
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS measure
Results of the period
The third quarter of 2019 closed with a consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company of $17.4 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same quarter of 2018. The profit attributable to owners of the Company translated into a total diluted profit per share of $1.33, of which $1.27 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $1.40 to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.
The lower profit attributable to owners of the Company in the third quarter of 2019, when compared to the same period last year, stems mostly from a different distribution of the non-controlling interests, an overall effective tax rate which reflects our geographical distribution, increased business in more labour-intensive activities, and higher accretion costs based on the application of IFRS 16.
Year-to-date profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period are in line with 2018, despite the increased costs resulting from the application of IFRS 16. Essentially, comparative operating profit was $2.0 million higher than last year. As in all years, our services incurred highs and lows, and, in the end, they balanced each other out during the quarter. These fluctuations include better performance on bulk and break-bulk in our marine services segment, as well as soil management in Sanexen and Aqua-Pipe installation by FER-PAL. Offsetting these, we realized lower container volumes as well as reduced Aqua-Pipe in Québec and lower activity in our woven-hose manufacturing facility.
Outlook
"We view the outlook for the remainder of the year with optimism. We expect our marine services to perform well and our environmental services will be very active as site remediations progress for the coming months. Our dedicated focus on the operations of FER-PAL should also help improve performance, as their results are better than last year.
On August 7, 2019, our Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0%, which shows their confidence in our commitment to sustainable long-term growth," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation
About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.
The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.
Non-IFRS measure
In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Non-IFRS Measure of the Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.
Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on Logistec's website at www.logistec.com.
Q3 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue
|
195,293
|
184,537
|
466,216
|
416,161
|
Employee benefits expense
|
(95,261)
|
(87,718)
|
(232,353)
|
(211,369)
|
Equipment and supplies expense
|
(50,756)
|
(47,204)
|
(124,374)
|
(110,833)
|
Rental expense
|
(11,290)
|
(12,784)
|
(30,878)
|
(33,623)
|
Other expenses
|
(7,059)
|
(7,859)
|
(23,736)
|
(21,816)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
(10,497)
|
(7,385)
|
(32,059)
|
(19,953)
|
Share of profit of equity accounted investments
|
4,162
|
4,575
|
5,654
|
5,606
|
Other gains (losses)
|
951
|
(400)
|
(1,577)
|
755
|
Operating profit
|
25,543
|
25,762
|
26,893
|
24,928
|
Finance expense
|
(2,733)
|
(2,272)
|
(8,374)
|
(5,918)
|
Finance income
|
71
|
414
|
356
|
512
|
Profit before income taxes
|
22,881
|
23,904
|
18,875
|
19,522
|
Income taxes
|
(5,403)
|
(4,081)
|
(4,222)
|
(4,966)
|
Profit for the period
|
17,478
|
19,823
|
14,653
|
14,556
|
Profit (loss) attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
17,393
|
22,256
|
14,430
|
14,647
|
Non-controlling interests
|
85
|
(2,433)
|
223
|
(91)
|
Profit for the period
|
17,478
|
19,823
|
14,653
|
14,556
|
Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)
|
1.31
|
1.68
|
1.09
|
1.11
|
Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)
|
1.44
|
1.85
|
1.19
|
1.22
|
Diluted earnings per Class A share
|
1.27
|
1.62
|
1.06
|
1.07
|
Diluted earnings per Class B share
|
1.40
|
1.78
|
1.16
|
1.17
|
Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
7,385,989
|
7,405,022
|
7,389,289
|
7,405,466
|
Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic
|
5,407,301
|
5,286,167
|
5,377,686
|
5,240,222
|
Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted
|
5,714,471
|
5,741,904
|
5,717,871
|
5,730,299
|
(1)
|
Class A Common Share ("Class A share")
|
(2)
|
Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Profit for the period
|
17,478
|
19,823
|
14,653
|
14,556
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
1,591
|
(2,141)
|
(3,359)
|
2,841
|
Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
|
(810)
|
—
|
2,348
|
—
|
Gain (loss) on derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
|
18
|
—
|
(167)
|
4
|
Income taxes relating to derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges
|
(5)
|
—
|
45
|
(1)
|
Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
794
|
(2,141)
|
(1,133)
|
2,844
|
Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
Remeasurement (loss) gain on benefit obligation
|
(1,056)
|
1,155
|
(2,136)
|
2,326
|
Return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period
|
2,254
|
19
|
539
|
(14)
|
Income taxes on remeasurement (loss) gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period
|
(323)
|
(308)
|
429
|
(613)
|
Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings
|
875
|
866
|
(1,168)
|
1,699
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes
|
1,669
|
(1,275)
|
(2,301)
|
4,543
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
19,147
|
18,548
|
12,352
|
19,099
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
19,054
|
20,990
|
12,142
|
19,176
|
Non-controlling interests
|
93
|
(2,442)
|
210
|
(77)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
19,147
|
18,548
|
12,352
|
19,099
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
|
As at
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
16,102
|
15,393
|
Trade and other receivables
|
162,965
|
160,067
|
Contract assets
|
33,669
|
14,282
|
Current income tax assets
|
5,384
|
2,964
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
6,052
|
4,899
|
Inventories
|
13,421
|
10,711
|
237,593
|
208,316
|
Equity accounted investments
|
39,869
|
38,005
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
187,954
|
181,284
|
Right-of-use assets
|
90,065
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
141,437
|
142,672
|
Intangible assets
|
41,805
|
47,006
|
Non-current assets
|
2,141
|
2,173
|
Non-current financial assets
|
5,197
|
6,328
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
13,022
|
11,319
|
Total assets
|
759,083
|
637,103
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank loans
|
—
|
13,577
|
Trade and other payables
|
97,464
|
98,668
|
Contract liabilities
|
9,834
|
5,225
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
951
|
3,480
|
Dividends payable
|
2,023
|
1,973
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
9,810
|
—
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,221
|
3,294
|
125,303
|
126,217
|
Lease liabilities
|
81,836
|
—
|
Long-term debt
|
186,765
|
160,003
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
21,112
|
21,465
|
Post-employment benefit obligations
|
17,023
|
14,716
|
Contract liabilities
|
3,033
|
3,333
|
Non-current liabilities
|
52,719
|
46,980
|
Total liabilities
|
487,791
|
372,714
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
40,269
|
35,016
|
Share capital to be issued
|
9,811
|
14,717
|
Retained earnings
|
207,870
|
200,404
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
10,941
|
12,061
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
268,891
|
262,198
|
Non-controlling interest
|
2,401
|
2,191
|
Total equity
|
271,292
|
264,389
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
759,083
|
637,103
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
Accumulated
other comprehensive
|
Share
|
Share
|
Cash
|
Foreign
|
Retained
|
Total
|
Non-
|
Total
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance as at January 1, 2019
|
35,016
|
14,717
|
135
|
11,926
|
200,404
|
262,198
|
2,191
|
264,389
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
14,430
|
14,430
|
223
|
14,653
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3,346)
|
—
|
(3,346)
|
(13)
|
(3,359)
|
Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,348
|
—
|
2,348
|
—
|
2,348
|
Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,168)
|
(1,168)
|
—
|
(1,168)
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
(122)
|
—
|
—
|
(122)
|
—
|
(122)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
—
|
—
|
(122)
|
(998)
|
13,262
|
12,142
|
210
|
12,352
|
Remeasurement of written put option liability
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(697)
|
(697)
|
—
|
(697)
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(286)
|
(291)
|
—
|
(291)
|
Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares
|
352
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,146)
|
(794)
|
—
|
(794)
|
Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder
|
4,906
|
(4,906)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,032)
|
(2,032)
|
—
|
(2,032)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,635)
|
(1,635)
|
—
|
(1,635)
|
Balance as at September 28, 2019
|
40,269
|
9,811
|
13
|
10,928
|
207,870
|
268,891
|
2,401
|
271,292
|
Balance as at January 1, 2018
|
29,019
|
19,820
|
138
|
6,468
|
173,129
|
228,574
|
2,221
|
230,795
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
14,647
|
14,647
|
(91)
|
14,556
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,827
|
—
|
2,827
|
14
|
2,841
|
Remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,699
|
1,699
|
—
|
1,699
|
Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
2,827
|
16,346
|
19,176
|
(77)
|
19,099
|
Remeasurement of written put option liability
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,356)
|
(1,356)
|
—
|
(1,356)
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(32)
|
(32)
|
—
|
(32)
|
Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares
|
1,021
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(242)
|
779
|
—
|
779
|
Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder
|
5,103
|
(5,103)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends on Class A shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,894)
|
(1,894)
|
—
|
(1,894)
|
Dividends on Class B shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,483)
|
(1,483)
|
—
|
(1,483)
|
Other dividends
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(776)
|
(776)
|
—
|
(776)
|
Balance as at September 29, 2018
|
35,143
|
14,717
|
141
|
9,295
|
183,692
|
242,988
|
2,144
|
245,132
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the nine months ended
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
$
|
$
|
Operating activities
|
Profit for the period
|
14,653
|
14,556
|
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
|
45,293
|
29,588
|
Cash generated from operations
|
59,946
|
44,144
|
Dividends received from equity accounted investments
|
3,770
|
3,346
|
Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans
|
(698)
|
(816)
|
Settlement of provisions
|
(217)
|
(251)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items
|
(16,333)
|
(5,019)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(9,857)
|
(9,127)
|
36,611
|
32,277
|
Financing activities
|
Net change in short-term bank loans
|
(13,577)
|
1,780
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
81,969
|
127,447
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(50,607)
|
(47,100)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(7,374)
|
—
|
Interest paid
|
(8,635)
|
(5,087)
|
Issuance of Class B shares
|
258
|
561
|
Repurchase of Class A shares
|
(291)
|
(32)
|
Repurchase of Class B shares
|
(1,350)
|
(272)
|
Dividends paid on Class A shares
|
(2,012)
|
(1,833)
|
Dividends paid on Class B shares
|
(1,606)
|
(1,419)
|
(3,225)
|
74,045
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(29,919)
|
(13,488)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(53)
|
(172)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
1,676
|
961
|
Business combinations
|
—
|
(97,998)
|
Cash acquired in a business combination
|
—
|
2,501
|
Repayment of due to shareholders
|
(5,386)
|
—
|
Interest received
|
226
|
394
|
Cash paid to a minority interest
|
—
|
(157)
|
Repayment of other non-current financial assets
|
157
|
159
|
Repayment of other non-current liabilities
|
(310)
|
—
|
Acquisition of other non-current assets
|
(276)
|
(286)
|
Disposal of other non-current assets
|
123
|
193
|
(33,762)
|
(107,893)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(376)
|
(1,571)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
15,393
|
3,963
|
Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations
|
1,085
|
(526)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
16,102
|
1,866
|
Additional information
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables
|
645
|
391
|
Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans
|
298
|
489
