LOGISTEC Announces its Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Logistec Corporation

Nov 06, 2019, 14:17 ET

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Highlights from the third quarter

  • Consolidated revenue up $10.8 million (5.8%) to $195.3 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $36.1 million;
  • Total diluted profit per share of $1.33;
  • On August 7, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0%.

Highlights from the nine-month period

  • Consolidated revenue up $50.0 million (12.0%) to $466.2 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $59.0 million;
  • Total diluted profit per share of $1.10.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS measure

Results of the period

The third quarter of 2019 closed with a consolidated profit attributable to owners of the Company of $17.4 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same quarter of 2018. The profit attributable to owners of the Company translated into a total diluted profit per share of $1.33, of which $1.27 was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $1.40 to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

The lower profit attributable to owners of the Company in the third quarter of 2019, when compared to the same period last year, stems mostly from a different distribution of the non-controlling interests, an overall effective tax rate which reflects our geographical distribution, increased business in more labour-intensive activities, and higher accretion costs based on the application of IFRS 16.

Year-to-date profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period are in line with 2018, despite the increased costs resulting from the application of IFRS 16. Essentially, comparative operating profit was $2.0 million higher than last year. As in all years, our services incurred highs and lows, and, in the end, they balanced each other out during the quarter. These fluctuations include better performance on bulk and break-bulk in our marine services segment, as well as soil management in Sanexen and Aqua-Pipe installation by FER-PAL. Offsetting these, we realized lower container volumes as well as reduced Aqua-Pipe in Québec and lower activity in our woven-hose manufacturing facility.

Outlook

"We view the outlook for the remainder of the year with optimism. We expect our marine services to perform well and our environmental services will be very active as site remediations progress for the coming months. Our dedicated focus on the operations of FER-PAL should also help improve performance, as their results are better than last year.

On August 7, 2019, our Board of Directors elected to increase the dividend payment by 3.0%, which shows their confidence in our commitment to sustainable long-term growth," indicated Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in some 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

Non-IFRS measure

In this press release, the Company uses a measure that is not in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint. Refer to Non-IFRS Measure of the Company's management's discussion and analysis of the period for the definition of this indicator and the reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period.

Forward-looking statements

For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under "Business Risks" in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Additional information relating to our Company can be found on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com and on Logistec's website at www.logistec.com.

Q3 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts and number of shares)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 28,
2019

September 29,
2018

September 28,
2019

September 29,
2018

$

$

$

$





Revenue

195,293

184,537

466,216

416,161





Employee benefits expense

(95,261)

(87,718)

(232,353)

(211,369)

Equipment and supplies expense

(50,756)

(47,204)

(124,374)

(110,833)

Rental expense

(11,290)

(12,784)

(30,878)

(33,623)

Other expenses

(7,059)

(7,859)

(23,736)

(21,816)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(10,497)

(7,385)

(32,059)

(19,953)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

4,162

4,575

5,654

5,606

Other gains (losses)

951

(400)

(1,577)

755

Operating profit

25,543

25,762

26,893

24,928





Finance expense

(2,733)

(2,272)

(8,374)

(5,918)

Finance income

71

414

356

512

Profit before income taxes

22,881

23,904

18,875

19,522





Income taxes

(5,403)

(4,081)

(4,222)

(4,966)

Profit for the period

17,478

19,823

14,653

14,556





Profit (loss) attributable to:










Owners of the Company

17,393

22,256

14,430

14,647





Non-controlling interests

85

(2,433)

223

(91)

Profit for the period

17,478

19,823

14,653

14,556










Basic earnings per Class A Common Share (1)

1.31

1.68

1.09

1.11

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (2)

1.44

1.85

1.19

1.22





Diluted earnings per Class A share

1.27

1.62

1.06

1.07

Diluted earnings per Class B share

1.40

1.78

1.16

1.17





Weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding, basic and diluted

7,385,989

7,405,022

7,389,289

7,405,466

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, basic

5,407,301

5,286,167

5,377,686

5,240,222

Weighted average number of Class B shares outstanding, diluted

5,714,471

5,741,904

5,717,871

5,730,299


(1)

Class A Common Share ("Class A share")

(2) 

Class B Subordinate Voting Share ("Class B share")

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 28,
2019

September 29,
2018

September 28,
2019

September 29,
2018

$

$

$

$





Profit for the period

17,478

19,823

14,653

14,556





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

1,591

(2,141)

(3,359)

2,841

Unrealized (loss) gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

(810)

2,348

Gain (loss) on derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

18

(167)

4

Income taxes relating to derivatives financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(5)

45

(1)

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

794

(2,141)

(1,133)

2,844





Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings



Remeasurement (loss) gain on benefit obligation

(1,056)

1,155

(2,136)

2,326

Return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period

2,254

19

539

(14)

Income taxes on remeasurement (loss) gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period

(323)

(308)

429

(613)

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

875

866

(1,168)

1,699

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income taxes

1,669

(1,275)

(2,301)

4,543

Total comprehensive income for the period

19,147

18,548

12,352

19,099





Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:








Owners of the Company

19,054

20,990

12,142

19,176

Non-controlling interests

93

(2,442)

210

(77)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

19,147

18,548

12,352

19,099





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at
September 28,
 2019

As at
December 31,
 2018

$

$



Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

16,102

15,393

Trade and other receivables

162,965

160,067

Contract assets

33,669

14,282

Current income tax assets

5,384

2,964

Prepaid expenses and other

6,052

4,899

Inventories

13,421

10,711

237,593

208,316



Equity accounted investments

39,869

38,005

Property, plant and equipment

187,954

181,284

Right-of-use assets

90,065

Goodwill

141,437

142,672

Intangible assets

41,805

47,006

Non-current assets

2,141

2,173

Non-current financial assets

5,197

6,328

Deferred income tax assets

13,022

11,319

Total assets

759,083

637,103



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Short-term bank loans

13,577

Trade and other payables

97,464

98,668

Contract liabilities

9,834

5,225

Current income tax liabilities

951

3,480

Dividends payable

2,023

1,973

Current portion of lease liabilities

9,810

Current portion of long-term debt

5,221

3,294

125,303

126,217



Lease liabilities

81,836

Long-term debt

186,765

160,003

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,112

21,465

Post-employment benefit obligations

17,023

14,716

Contract liabilities

3,033

3,333

Non-current liabilities

52,719

46,980

Total liabilities

487,791

372,714



Equity

Share capital

40,269

35,016

Share capital to be issued

9,811

14,717

Retained earnings

207,870

200,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,941

12,061

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

268,891

262,198



Non-controlling interest

2,401

2,191

Total equity

271,292

264,389



Total liabilities and equity

759,083

637,103

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Attributable to owners of the Company



Accumulated

other comprehensive
income




Share
capital

Share
capital
to be
issued

Cash
flow
hedges

Foreign
currency
translation

Retained
earnings

Total

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$









Balance as at January 1, 2019

35,016

14,717

135

11,926

200,404

262,198

2,191

264,389









Profit (loss) for the period

14,430

14,430

223

14,653









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

(3,346)

(3,346)

(13)

(3,359)

Unrealized gain on translating debt designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign operations

2,348

2,348

2,348

Remeasurement losses on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes

(1,168)

(1,168)

(1,168)

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

(122)

(122)

(122)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(122)

(998)

13,262

12,142

210

12,352









Remeasurement of written put option liability

(697)

(697)

(697)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(5)

(286)

(291)

(291)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

352

(1,146)

(794)

(794)

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

4,906

(4,906)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,032)

(2,032)

(2,032)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,635)

(1,635)

(1,635)

Balance as at September 28, 2019

40,269

9,811

13

10,928

207,870

268,891

2,401

271,292


















Balance as at January 1, 2018

29,019

19,820

138

6,468

173,129

228,574

2,221

230,795









Profit (loss) for the period

14,647

14,647

(91)

14,556









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Currency translation differences arising on translation of foreign operations

2,827

2,827

14

2,841

Remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and return on retirement plan assets excluding amounts included in profit for the period, net of income taxes

1,699

1,699

1,699

Cash flow hedges, net of income taxes

3

3

3

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

3

2,827

16,346

19,176

(77)

19,099









Remeasurement of written put option liability

(1,356)

(1,356)

(1,356)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(32)

(32)

(32)

Issuance and repurchase of Class B shares

1,021

(242)

779

779

Issuance of Class B shares capital to a subsidiary shareholder

5,103

(5,103)

Dividends on Class A shares

(1,894)

(1,894)

(1,894)

Dividends on Class B shares

(1,483)

(1,483)

(1,483)

Other dividends

(776)

(776)

(776)

Balance as at September 29, 2018

35,143

14,717

141

9,295

183,692

242,988

2,144

245,132









Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended

September 28,
2019

September 29,
2018

$

$



Operating activities

Profit for the period

14,653

14,556

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

45,293

29,588

Cash generated from operations

59,946

44,144

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

3,770

3,346

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(698)

(816)

Settlement of provisions

(217)

(251)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(16,333)

(5,019)

Income taxes paid

(9,857)

(9,127)

36,611

32,277



Financing activities

Net change in short-term bank loans

(13,577)

1,780

Issuance of long-term debt

81,969

127,447

Repayment of long-term debt

(50,607)

(47,100)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(7,374)

Interest paid

(8,635)

(5,087)

Issuance of Class B shares

258

561

Repurchase of Class A shares

(291)

(32)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(1,350)

(272)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,012)

(1,833)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(1,606)

(1,419)

(3,225)

74,045



Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(29,919)

(13,488)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(53)

(172)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,676

961

Business combinations

(97,998)

Cash acquired in a business combination

2,501

Repayment of due to shareholders

(5,386)

Interest received

226

394

Cash paid to a minority interest

(157)

Repayment of other non-current financial assets

157

159

Repayment of other non-current liabilities

(310)

Acquisition of other non-current assets

(276)

(286)

Disposal of other non-current assets

123

193

(33,762)

(107,893)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(376)

(1,571)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

15,393

3,963

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies of foreign operations

1,085

(526)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

16,102

1,866



Additional information




Acquisition of property, plant and equipment included in trade and other payables

645

391

Issuance of Class B shares under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan for non-interest-bearing loans

298

489

