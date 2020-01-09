LOGISTEC Announces a New Vice-President

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - We are pleased to announce that Carl Delisle has been appointed as Vice-President in addition to his current functions of Corporate Controller of LOGISTEC Corporation, reporting directly to our Chief Financial Officer, Jean-Claude Dugas, effective January 1, 2020.

Carl Delisle, CPA, CA, New Vice-President and Corporate Controller of LOGISTEC Corporation (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

Carl Delisle, CPA, CA, joined the LOGISTEC family's Finance team in 2018 as Corporate Controller, bringing his innovative thinking, technological expertise, team-player mentality and leadership skills to the table. As its new Vice-President and Corporate Controller, Carl will be playing an important role, which will focus on implementing new processes through technology that will create greater efficiencies for LOGISTEC.

"I am delighted that Carl will assume these additional responsibilities. He has already proven to be an effective team player. He has integrated well with our executives and I am convinced Carl will be a strong partner as we continue the optimization of the Finance function," said Jean‑Claude Dugas, Chief Financial Officer.

"Carl is exceptionally well-qualified. I'm confident in his ability to lead key financial projects as we work to implement important building blocks to make sure we execute our growth strategies effectively," said Jim Cherry, Chairman.

"As a leader in the marine and environmental services segments, LOGISTEC is one of a few select companies in North America that has recorded profits every year since its initial public offering of 1969. We are ready to take smart and calculated risks to bring LOGISTEC to the next level, and Carl is able to rally his team to deliver. This is a quality that we look for in our leaders," added Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC.

Carl has held key financial roles for over 20 years. Before joining LOGISTEC, he was Vice‑President and Controller at Canam.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

For further information: Jean-Claude Dugas, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, LOGISTEC Corporation, [email protected], (514) 985-2345

