LOGISTEC Announces 2020 Year-End Results

Logistec Corporation

Mar 16, 2021, 17:52 ET

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") (TSX: LGT.A) (TSX: LGT.B) (the "Company"), a marine and environmental services provider, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Highlights

  • Consolidated revenue reached $604.7 million, down $35.2 million or 5.5%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) closed at $100.7million, up $11.0 million;
  • Total diluted earnings per share of $2.49, up 24.5%;
  • Launch of ALTRA Proven Solutions, LOGISTEC's field-proven innovation in water technology solutions.

"I am proud of our people's resiliency in safely navigating COVID-19 while continuing to provide the essential services that our customers and communities rely upon on a day-to-day basis," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO, LOGISTEC. " We remain focused on our strategic and sustainable long-term priorities, which gives us confidence in our growth in the years ahead. While short-term uncertainty remains, we are well-positioned to emerge stronger, more resilient and more innovative than ever."

2020 Results
Consolidated revenue totalled $604.7 million in 2020, a decrease of $35.2 million or 5.5% over 2019. Revenue from the marine services segment was lower at $344.6 million, compared to $385.3 million in 2019. As anticipated, cargo volumes were depressed, as global trade decelerated in response to government measures put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, volumes in the United States further suffered from a heavy hurricane season on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Revenue from the environmental services segment amounted to $260.1 million, an increase of $5.5 million over 2019. This is mostly attributable to the performance of our services related to the renewal of underground water mains, despite delays encountered at the beginning of the season due to pandemic constraints.

In 2020, the Company benefitted from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program. The subsidies received were instrumental in assisting us to maintain employment and respond to our stakeholders' needs, which included implementing new working protocols and incurring additional costs to protect our people in the field and customers alike. 

The Company reported a profit for the year of $32.8 million, of which $32.6 million was attributable to owners of the Company. This translated into total diluted earnings per share of $2.49, of which $2.39 per share was attributable to Class A Common Shares and $2.63 per share was attributable to Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

Outlook
We expect renewed growth in both marine and environmental services, as industries resume more normal production levels. In addition, we will realize the benefits from the acquisitions completed in 2020.

In marine services, we expect volumes to return to historical levels, as the economy adjusts to the new normal and vaccines are rolled out. Our marine services remain essential and will continually operate with the health and safety of our people and our customers as a top priority. We remain focused on maximizing the use of our facilities for the benefit of our customers while continuing to grow and strengthen our network. In addition, we continue to embed operational excellence into our day-to-day activities by applying our innovative approach, thereby resulting in increased productivity and expanding margins.

In our environmental services segment, we begin 2021 with a solid project order book of approximately $120 million, representing 46% of the segment's revenue in 2020, thus positioning the segment to surpass this year's results. We also expect environmental services to deliver solid growth by continuing to provide our customers with innovative solutions. This will be supported by a product rollout to promote our suite of ALTRA Proven Solutions in Canada and the United States, and expand the service offering to include additional large remediation sites across Canada.

Our Response to COVID-19
LOGISTEC continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and takes all appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its people, its customers, and its communities. 

Terminal operations, which were deemed essential services by the government authorities in Canada and the United States, remained open and functional. On the environmental services side, our manufacturing of woven hoses, which is essential in providing communities with drinking water and fighting forest fires, remained operational. In all our business segments, we kept operating under strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

About LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

(1) Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense ("adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by IFRS and cannot be formally presented in financial statements. The definition of adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's impairment charge and includes the customer repayment of an investment in a service contract. The definition of adjusted EBITDA used by the Company may differ from those used by other companies. Even though adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, it is used by managers, analysts, investors, and other financial stakeholders to analyze and assess the Company's performance and management from a financial and operational standpoint.

Forward-looking statements
For the purpose of informing shareholders and potential investors about the Company's prospects, sections of this document may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of securities legislation, about the Company's activities, performance and financial position and, in particular, hopes for the success of the Company's efforts in the development and growth of its business. These forward-looking statements express, as of the date of this document, the estimates, predictions, projections, expectations, or opinions of the Company about future events or results. Although the Company believes that the expectations produced by these forward-looking statements are founded on valid and reasonable bases and assumptions, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to important uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, such that the Company's performance may differ significantly from the predicted performance expressed or presented in such forward-looking statements. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed are examined under business risks in the Company's annual report and include (but are not limited to) the performances of domestic and international economies and their effect on shipping volumes, weather conditions, labour relations, pricing and competitors' marketing activities. The reader of this document is thus cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

2020

$

2019

$


Revenue

604,701

639,942


Employee benefits expense

(287,665)

(313,091)

Equipment and supplies expense

(155,611)

(169,640)

Operating expense

(41,864)

(43,173)

Other expenses

(27,509)

(31,936)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(45,390)

(42,122)

Share of profit of equity accounted investments

9,529

8,729

Other losses

(923)

(1,220)

Operating profit

55,268

47,489


Finance expense

(12,453)

(12,854)

Finance income

635

501

Profit before income taxes

43,450

35,136

Income taxes

(10,662)

(8,699)

Profit for the period

32,788

26,437


Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

32,614

26,194


Non-controlling interest

174

243

Profit for the period

32,788

26,437


Basic earnings per Class A Common Share

2.43

1.97

Basic earnings per Class B Subordinate Voting Share

2.67

2.16

Diluted earnings per Class A share

2.39

1.92

Diluted earnings per Class B share

2.63

2.11

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Years ended December 31
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

2020

$

2019

$



Profit for the year

32,788

26,437



Other comprehensive (loss) income




Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements 
of earnings




Net change in value of currency translation differences arising on 

translation of foreign operations, net of $302 tax recovery in 

2020 (nil in 2019)

(2,921)

(5,916)



Net change in value of unrealized gain on translating debt  

1,253

3,653

designated as hedging item of the net investment in foreign

(92)

(174)

operations, net of

(11)

47

$1,053 tax expense in 2020 (nil in 2019)




Loss on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges




Income taxes relating to derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

Total items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated 

statements of earnings

(1,771)

(2,390)



Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings




Remeasurement losses on benefit 

(2,732)

(4,384)

obligation Return on retirement plan 
assets

333

1,680



Income taxes on remeasurement gain on benefit obligation and 
return

636

719

on retirement plan assets

Total items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements 
of earnings

(1,763)

(1,985)



Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of equity accounted 
investments, net of income taxes




Items that are or may be reclassified to the consolidated statements of earnings

(199)




Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statements of 

53

(26)

earnings

Total share of other comprehensive loss of equity accounted 
   investments, net of income taxes

(146)

(26)



Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of income taxes

(3,680)

(4,401)

Total comprehensive income for the year

29,108

22,036



Total comprehensive income attributable to:




Owners of the Company

28,962

21,819

Non-controlling interest

146

217

Total comprehensive income for the year

29,108

22,036

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at
December 31,
2020
$

As at 
December 31,
 2019
$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

45,498

22,608

Trade and other receivables

137,911

156,228

Contract assets

7,617

10,593

Current income tax assets

9,171

6,028

Inventories

12,946

12,569

Prepaid expenses and other

9,005

5,129

222,148

213,155

Equity accounted investments

45,061

42,349

Property, plant and equipment

185,181

184,304

Right-of-use assets

132,795

89,581

Goodwill

149,848

140,617

Intangible assets

38,422

40,735

Non-current assets

2,381

2,417

Non-current financial assets

9,160

8,829

Deferred income tax assets

12,385

12,751

Total assets

797,381

734,738

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

90,046

86,217

Contract liabilities

8,700

5,356

Current income tax liabilities

8,570

3,131

Dividends payable

1,259

1,245

Current portion of lease liabilities

18,251

9,820

Current portion of long-term debt

3,718

9,390

130,544

115,159

Lease liabilities

116,917

81,495

Long-term debt

163,962

168,510

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,399

21,156

Post-employment benefit obligations

22,055

18,383

Contract liabilities

2,533

2,933

Non-current liabilities

38,400

46,088

Total liabilities

495,810

453,724

Equity

Share capital

45,575

40,222

Share capital to be issued

4,906

9,811

Retained earnings

242,358

220,641

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,943

9,697

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

300,782

280,371

Non-controlling interest

789

643

Total equity

301,571

281,014

Total liabilities and equity

797,381

734,738

On behalf of the Board

(signed) James C. Cherry

(signed) Madeleine

James C. Cherry, FCPA, FCA

Paquin Madeleine

Director

Paquin, C.M. Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Attributable to owners of the Company



(in thousands of Canadian 
dollars)

Share 
capital
$

Share
capital
to be
issued
$

Accumulated
other
comprehensive

income
$

Retained
earnings
$

Total
$

Non-
controlling
interest 
$

Total
equity
$

Balance as at January 1, 2020

40,222

9,811

9,697

220,641

280,371

643

281,014

Profit for the year

32,614

32,614

 

74

32,788

Other comprehensive (loss)






income






Currency translation






differences arising on






translation of foreign






operations

(2,893)

(2,893)

(28)

(2,921)

Unrealized gain on






translating debt






designated as hedging






item of the net investment






in foreign operations

1,253

1,253

1,253

Remeasurement losses on






benefit obligation and






return on retirement plan






assets, net of income taxes

(1,763)

(1,763)

(1,763)

Share of other






comprehensive loss






of equity accounted






investments, net of






income taxes

(11)

(135)

(146)

(146)

Cash flow hedges, net of






income taxes

(103)

(103)

(103)

Total comprehensive
(loss) income for the 
year

(1,754)

30,716

28,962

146

29,108

Remeasurement of written put






option liability

(2,732)

(2,732)

(2,732)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(4)

(182)

(186)

(186)

Issuance and repurchase of






Class B shares

452

(888)

(436)

(436)

Issuance of Class B shares






capital to a subsidiary






shareholder

4,905

(4,905)

Class B shares to be issued






under the Executive Stock






Option Plan

136

136

136

Other dividends

(299)

(299)

(299)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,758)

(2,758)

(2,758)

Dividends on Class B shares

(2,276)

(2,276)

(2,276)

Balance as at December 31, 2020

45,575

4,906

7,943

242,358

300,782

789

301,571

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)



Attributable to owners of the Company

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share
capital
$

Share 
capital
to be
issued
$

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
$

Retained
earnings
$

Total
$

Non-
controlling
interest 
$

Total
equity $

Balance as at January 1, 2019

35,016

14,717

12,061

200,404

262,198

2,191

264,389

Profit for the year

26,194

26,194

243

26,437

Other comprehensive (loss)






income






Currency translation






differences arising on






translation of foreign






operations

(5,890)

(5,890)

(26)

(5,916)

Unrealized gain on






translating debt






designated as hedging






item of the net investment






in foreign operations

3,653

3,653

3,653

Remeasurement losses on






benefit obligation and






return on retirement plan






assets, net of income taxes

(1,985)

(1,985)

(1,985)

Share of other






comprehensive loss






of equity accounted






investments, net of






income taxes

(26)

(26)

(26)

Cash flow hedges, net of






income taxes

(127)

(127)

(127)

Total comprehensive
(loss) income for the 
year

(2,364)

24,183

21,819

217

22,036

Remeasurement of written put






option liability

2,766

2,766

2,766

Repurchase of non-controlling






interests

(35)

(35)

(1,765)

(1,800)

Repurchase of Class A shares

(6)

(381)

(387)

(387)

Issuance and repurchase of






Class B shares

306

(1,384)

(1,078)

(1,078)

Issuance of Class B shares






capital to a subsidiary






shareholder

4,906

(4,906)

Dividends on Class A shares

(2,722)

(2,722)

(2,722)

Dividends on Class B shares

(2,190)

(2,190)

(2,190)

Balance as at December 31, 2019

40,222

9,811

9,697

220,641

280,371

643

281,014

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years ended December 31
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2020

$

2019

$

Operating activities

Profit for the year

32,788

26,437

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

60,517

55,912

Cash generated from operations

93,305

82,349

Dividends received from equity accounted investments

6,600

4,113

Contributions to defined benefit retirement plans

(871)

(991)

Settlement of provisions

(481)

(194)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

15,066

(2,049)

Income taxes paid

(5,164)

(11,947)

108,455

71,281

Financing activities

Net change in short-term bank loans

(13,577)

Issuance of long-term debt, net of transaction costs

76,518

84,649

Repayment of long-term debt

(83,962)

(66,030)

Repayment of other non- current liability

(2,557)

(571)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(14,049)

(9,726)

Interest paid

(10,755)

(12,269)

Issuance of Class B shares

190

258

Repurchase of Class A shares

(186)

(387)

Repurchase of Class B shares

(1,131)

(1,635)

Dividends paid on Class A shares

(2,760)

(2,703)

Dividends paid on Class B shares

(2,262)

(2,161)

(40,954)

(24,152)

Investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(23,375)

(34,974)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(248)

(122)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

634

1,832

Business combinations

(19,957)

Interest received

330

439

Acquisition of other non-current assets

(228)

(944)

Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets

109

151

Cash paid to non-controlling interests

(2,056)

(7,972)

Cash received on other non-current financial assets

222

211

(44,569)

(41,379)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

22,932

5,750

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

22,608

15,393

Effect of exchange rate on balances held in foreign currencies

of foreign operations

(42)

1,465

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

45,498

22,608

