LoginID Launches FIDO-certified WordPress Plugin for Passwordless Authentication

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - LoginID Inc., creators of the FIDO-powered passwordless authentication solution LoginID, announced today the launch of its WordPress plugin . The plugin is free to install, and enables websites powered by WordPress to install strong passwordless authentication in five clicks. The solution also helps WordPress websites align to emerging and existing compliance regulations, such as PSD2 and GDPR.

Developing a plugin that enables passwordless authentication will bolster the security for potentially over 35 million websites powered by WordPress. With this plugin, WordPress-created websites, in just five clicks, can integrate a customizable, quick, easy and regulatory-compliant way to authenticate their users.

The passwordless, regulatory compliant biometric login plugin is the company's latest innovation that provides WordPress-created websites the ability to add passwordless, biometric sign on and registration. With this capability, websites can offer their users a secure, compliant way to login, thereby eliminating the risks of account takeovers, phishing, SIM swaps and man-in-the-middle attacks.

"Unlike other popular single-sign on solutions, user information cannot be used for tracking purposes, ensuring a private experience on websites that integrate the LoginID WordPress Plugin," said Simon Law, CEO of Login ID Inc. "The plugin can be easily installed by any WordPress developer in minutes, making it the fastest way to add FIDO-certified strong authentication into websites."

The LoginID passwordless, regulatory compliant biometric login is currently available on the WordPress Plugin Directory .

LoginID Direct Web Plugin Details:

The plugin allows websites to integrate FIDO-certified strong authentication in five clicks. It enables WordPress end users to register and authenticate through highly secure public key cryptography instead of insecure and vulnerable methods such as passwords.

Benefits for developers include:

Convenience :

: Eliminate the need for customers to enter a password when they log in to your WordPress site



Reduce your customer abandonment rates by making transactions as seamless as possible.

Compliance :

: Become GDPR and PSD2 compliant with a FIDO-certified strong authentication solution

Security :

: Boost your website's security through the use of multifactor authentication by replacing vulnerable static username/password credentials with FIDO-certified strong public/private key credentials.

About LoginID

LoginID is a San Mateo/Toronto based company focused on bridging the gap around authenticating users and securing their information. This is facilitated through its certified FIDO2 and UAF certified strong customer authentication, privacy and tokenization platform. The team is composed of seasoned executives with decades of experience, across global brands, helping commercialize products around security, cryptography, payments and mobile.

