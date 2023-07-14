LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES LISTING ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Logan Energy Corp. ("Logan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated July 13, 2023, Logan has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to list the common shares of Logan (the "Logan Shares") on the TSXV as a Tier 1 Oil and Gas Issuer. Trading in respect of Logan Shares will commence at market open on July 18, 2023, under the symbol "LGN".

The total number of Logan Shares issued and outstanding at listing will be 311,746,522. A total of 71,029,030 Logan Shares held by principals will be subject to the TSXV's Tier 1 Value escrow requirements, with 25% of the escrowed shares to be released at the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin in respect of the listing, with an additional 25% of the total escrowed shares to be released, respectively, at the 6th, 12th and 18th month anniversaries of the date of the bulletin.

ABOUT LOGAN ENERGY CORP.

Logan is a growth-oriented exploration, development and production company formed through the spin-out of Spartan's early stage Montney assets. Logan is founded with a strong initial capitalization and three high quality and opportunity rich Montney assets located in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas of northwest Alberta and the Flatrock area of northeastern British Columbia. The management team brings proven leadership and a track record of generating excess returns in various business cycles.

Logan's corporate presentation as of July 13, 2023 can be accessed on its website at https://www.loganenergycorp.com.

SOURCE Logan Energy Corp.

For further information: Richard F. McHardy, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brendan Paton, VP Engineering and Chief Operating Officer; Logan Energy Corp, 1500, 308 - 4th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3C4, Email: [email protected], https://www.loganenergycorp.com