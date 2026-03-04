LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Logan Energy Corp. (TSXV: LGN) ("Logan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with a bought-deal prospectus offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $33.0 million.

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") by email at [email protected] by providing NBF with an email address or address, as applicable.

ABOUT LOGAN ENERGY CORP.

Logan is a growth-oriented exploration, development and production company formed through the spin-out of the early stage Montney assets of Spartan Delta Corp. Logan has three high quality and opportunity rich Montney assets located in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas of northwest Alberta and the Flatrock area of northeastern British Columbia. Additionally, the Company has established a position within the greater Kaybob Duvernay oil play with assets in the North Simonette, Ante Creek and Two Creeks areas. The management team brings proven leadership and a track record of generating excess returns in various business cycles.

