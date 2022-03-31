Locus listed as a Representative Vendor in The 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Locus, a global B2B SaaS logistics planning and dispatch optimization platform for last-mile delivery enterprises announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools. Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.

"High-impact disruptions have made structural design of networks and product flows harder to hold steady. The frequency with which organizations review the design of their supply chain networks has increased from being measured in multiples of years to months or even weeks, due to shifts in markets and consumer behavior." Gartner said in the report.

"A well-planned network design is indispensable for running frictionless last-mile deliveries. Given the growing complexities in modern supply chains, more brands are now rethinking their distribution networks. With 'what if' simulations and supply chain digital twin representations, we help enterprises design flexible and optimal distribution networks for smooth flow of merchandise. Being listed as a representative vendor in the latest Gartner® Market Guide is an absolute honor for us as we strive to make last-mile logistics effortless for enterprises across the globe with our tech," Nishith Rastogi, CEO & Founder of Locus said.

Locus uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, vehicle allocation, fleet utilization, insights and analytics.

Gartner subscribers can log in to read the full research on the website.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools," Vicky Forman, Kamala Raman, Pia Orup Lund, 28 February 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Locus

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics. Locus' solutions include capabilities for end-to-end order life cycle management, dispatch planning and execution, rider performance and capacity management, and end-customer experience.

