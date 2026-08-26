Location, location, fabrication: Vancouver realtor pleads guilty to tax evasion

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Thi Nhan Nguyen, also known as Lynn Nguyen, of Vancouver, British Columbia, was sentenced on August 25, 2026, in the Provincial Court of British Columbia (Robson Square), to a nine (9) month conditional sentence and was fined a total of $103,785. Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion under the Income Tax Act.

A CRA investigation revealed that Nguyen, who worked as a realtor during the offence period, wilfully failed to report a taxable gain from the sale of a Vancouver residential property, evading $103,785 in income tax.

Between January 6, 2012, and March 16, 2017, Nguyen engaged in a scheme to make it appear that a Vancouver residential property was her principal residence. To support that position, she took several steps over a number of years, including using the address for correspondence and collecting mail there. The property was occupied by a tenant from the time Nguyen became the registered owner in April 2012 until Nguyen disposed of her interest in the property in January 2015, selling a 50% interest to a purchaser and transferring the remaining 50% interest to a related party. She also failed to disclose the sale of the property to her tax preparer when filing her 2015 income tax return.

During a subsequent CRA audit, Nguyen continued to assert that the property was her principal residence and, in response to CRA requests for information in 2017, provided misleading information and documents through a representative in support of that claim.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians. Tax evasion is a serious crime. Falsifying records and claims, hiding income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, court imposed fines, jail time, and a criminal record.

The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it, to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, ensuring that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them.

The CRA has set up a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current on the CRA's enforcement efforts.

Associated links

Criminal investigations at the Canada Revenue Agency

Reporting suspected tax or benefit cheating in Canada

Voluntary Disclosures Program

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SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency