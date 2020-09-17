Locally-Made Ice Cream Scoops Up Nation-Wide Award

Udderly Ridiculous Inc. Wins in the Frozen Dessert Category

BRIGHT, ON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Udderly Ridiculous Inc - an artisanal goat milk ice cream company launched in 2019 - was crowned the winner of the prestigious 27th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award in the Desserts category earlier this month. Udderly Ridiculous competed against 112 of the most impressive new food and consumer packaged goods entered, and was evaluated by a jury made up of 34 food and grocery industry experts, including renowned chef Marcus VonAlbrecht who has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in Ottawa.

What gave this gourmet goat milk ice cream it's competitive edge came down to impressing judges with its:

"Excellence in innovative flavours that were equally impressive and rich tasting, ingredient list and innovative packaging" - feedback collected from the panel.

The award-winning flavours, Vanilla Bean Lavender and Wine & Dark Chocolate , feed consumers growing appetite for sophisticated ice cream flavours in 2020. Flavours also use ingredients sourced from vendors and farms across Ontario, which help support the local food movement.

Udderly Ridiculous is a lactose-friendly product, as goat milk, the main ingredient, does not contain the complex proteins that stimulate allergic reactions to cow's milk. With lactose-sensitivities being the leading food sensitivity in Canada , Udderly Ridiculous is a treat that can be enjoyed without painful symptoms commonly experienced with other dairy milk.

Ten cents from the sale of every tub of Udderly Ridiculous Goat Milk Ice Cream goes toward buying a goat for a family in need through their partnership with World Vision . To date, they've been able to donate 31 goats.

Udderly Ridiculous Ice Cream can be found at over 170 large and independent retailers across Ontario and soon to be the West Coast.

We invite you to taste our winners. Please let us know where we can deliver our award-winning ice cream for you and consumers to sample. We would love to discuss strategies to share our good news with the Grocery industry. It's Udderly Ridiculous!

About Udderly Ridiculous :

Udderly Ridiculous is an Ontario-based goat's milk ice cream company passionate about high quality ice cream, exceptional customer service, and sustainable farming.

