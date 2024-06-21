Locally Baked Outlet brand Keto Salted Caramel Cupcakes recalled due to undeclared peanut
Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 21, 2024, 17:38 ET
OTTAWA, ON , June 21, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Keto Salted Caramel Cupcakes
Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut
Distribution: Nova Scotia
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
