Locally Baked Outlet brand Keto Salted Caramel Cupcakes recalled due to undeclared peanut

OTTAWA, ON , June 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Keto Salted Caramel Cupcakes

Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution: Nova Scotia

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free:1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.),Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]