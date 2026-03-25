Localcoin Works With RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police to Combat Crypto ATM Fraud

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - As reported fraud losses in Canada surpassed $704 million in 2025, Localcoin, Canada's largest Bitcoin ATM provider with over 1,000 locations nationwide has been working directly with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to strengthen fraud prevention training, information sharing, and community outreach targeting Canadians most vulnerable to crypto scams.

Localcoin launches AI scam detection, law enforcement collaboration, and community education programs Post this Fraud Prevention Chatbot (CNW Group/9992987 Canada Inc. O/A Localcoin)

These initiatives, announced during Fraud Awareness Month, represent part of a broader effort by Localcoin to set a higher compliance and safety standard across the Bitcoin ATM industry a sector that has faced growing scrutiny as digital asset adoption accelerates. While many operators have been slow to address fraud at the point of sale, Localcoin is investing in technology, education, and law enforcement collaboration to intervene before scams succeed.

"The Bitcoin ATM industry has a trust problem, and operators need to be part of the solution, not bystanders," said Tristan Fong, CEO Localcoin. "We believe in setting a higher standard for fraud prevention in our industry, working directly with law enforcement, investing in advanced detection technology, and making sure every customer who walks up to one of our machines has the information they need to protect themselves."

Direct Law Enforcement Collaboration

Localcoin's work with the RCMP focuses on training and intelligence sharing around emerging cryptocurrency fraud trends, giving officers the tools to identify and disrupt scam operations more effectively. Separately, Localcoin is also working alongside OPP Community Engagement Officers to deliver outreach and education to vulnerable communities, including seniors and newcomers to Canada - who are disproportionately targeted by financial scams.

AI-Powered Scam Detection at Point of Contact

Localcoin has also deployed an AI-powered chatbot on its website & support channels that identifies potential scam scenarios in real time. When users describe situations commonly associated with fraud, such as sending Bitcoin to someone they met online, or responding to urgent payment demands, the system flags the risk, encourages the user to pause the transaction, and directs them to trusted support resources. The tool is designed to intervene at the critical moment between a scam attempt and an irreversible transaction.

Retail Education and Public Resources

On the ground, Localcoin has launched fraud prevention seminars with retail partners including Avondale Food Stores and Wayne Proctor Group, training store staff and community members to recognize common cryptocurrency scam tactics.

To scale these efforts beyond individual events, Localcoin is also launching a dedicated training module designed specifically for retail staff at BTM host locations. The program equips store employees to identify the warning signs of a scam in progress, such as customers who appear distressed, are being coached by phone, or are making unusually large or repeated transactions and provides clear steps for intervening before an irreversible transfer is completed.

Localcoin has also launched a centralized Fraud Information Hub, providing guidance on identifying common scams, understanding safe transaction practices, and accessing support for anyone who believes they may have been targeted.

"Scammers are getting more sophisticated, but so are we," Fong added. "Every relationship we build with law enforcement, every retail staff member we train, and every scam our AI flags before it completes, that's a real person protected."

For more information about how to recognize and avoid cryptocurrency scams, visit Localcoin's Fraud Information Hub.

About Localcoin

Founded in 2016 in Toronto, Localcoin is Canada's largest Bitcoin ATM network, operating over 2,150 machines across five countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Poland. Localcoin makes cryptocurrency accessible to anyone, regardless of technical experience, through physical ATM kiosks that allow customers to buy and sell crypto with cash in minutes.

SOURCE 9992987 Canada Inc. O/A Localcoin

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