Local non-profit issues urgent plea to help women flee violence as 16 Days of Activism approaches

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - November 25th is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It also marks the official kick off of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence. Local non-profit, Shelter Movers , may be forced to delay or cancel its essential service for women fleeing abuse due to lack of volunteers.

Shelter Movers fills a critical gap in the gender-based violence sector by providing free moving and storage services to individuals and families fleeing abuse. The Nova Scotia chapter has completed 500 moves in the Halifax Regional Municipality, the South Shore, and the Annapolis Valley since 2019.

Now, as the rates of gender-based violence continue to increase, the organization is in desperate need of volunteers in order to continue to offer its services.

"We are experiencing an increase in demand from a number of community agencies that depend on our service. Unfortunately, our current limited numbers of volunteers cannot support this crisis," says Jennifer O'Neil, Volunteer Services Manager for Shelter Movers Nova Scotia. "Consider making a difference in your community. Sign up to be a volunteer today at sheltermovers.com/volunteer ."

Quick Facts

Every 2 days, a woman or girl is killed in Canada , most often by an intimate partner or family member.

, most often by an intimate partner or family member. On November 9 , Nova Scotia joined the Government of Canada and other provinces and territories to sign the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

About Shelter Movers:

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization that provides moving and storage services at no cost to survivors of abuse. It is the only service of its kind offered in Canada. We collaborate with local businesses and community agencies to support people, as they transition to a life free of violence. Founded in 2016, Shelter Movers has grown at a remarkable pace, expanding to 6 locations across Canada. To date, our team of dedicated volunteers have completed nearly 5,000 moves for survivors fleeing abuse.

