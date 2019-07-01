Local Motors Brings Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Challenge To The Pacific Northwest

The Olli Fleet Challenge is part of an ongoing, first-of-its-kind global initiative where Local Motors has invited municipalities, campuses and designated districts to propose a short-term, local use for Olli, the world's first co-created, self-driving electric shuttle. Entries are evaluated by a panel of judges with industry experience before an Olli fleet is deployed to select locations.

Local Motors has hosted a number of challenges since launching the initiative in late 2018, and has deployed Olli shuttles across several locations in California, at a military installation near Washington, D.C. and along a busy thoroughfare in Australia. Additional deployments are expected in the coming months in Southern California, in Atlanta and in Central Europe.

"Endless use possibilities exist for Olli, and we've seen that with recent deployments at college campuses, on a military base and at a busy state exposition and fairgrounds in California," Jay Rogers, Local Motors CEO and co-founder, said. "Everything about Olli changes the way we can and will engage with transportation options, including its autonomous and sustainable design. We look forward to seeing how Olli can impact mobility across Washington and Oregon."

The entry window for the Pacific Northwest opens today and will close August 26. Once a winner is chosen, engineers from Local Motors will map Olli's autonomous route before the shuttles deploy for service.

Olli, which employs a responsive cognitive function, is an environmentally-friendly vehicle designed to change the future of mobility. A safe and efficient shuttle, Olli is a viable and sustainable transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, campuses, stadiums, entertainment districts and any other location where people need to move from one place to another.

To learn more about the fleet challenge, or to review entry qualifications, visit https://localmotors.com.

