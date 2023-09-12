LNG ENERGY GROUP TO COMMENCE TRADING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: 6MH) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 under the ticker symbol "LNGE". The shares will trade on the TSXV in Canadian dollars. Certain of the Company's warrants will also commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "LNGE.WT".

"Listing on the TSXV marks an important milestone for LNG Energy Group," commented Pablo Navarro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LNG Energy Group. "The TSXV was the natural choice for listing given its focus on natural resources globally as we are a leading natural gas producer in Colombia with aspirations to grow throughout Latin America. Additionally, the TSXV listing represents the first step to growing our presence in the Canadian and North American capital markets."

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

For further information: LNG Energy Group Corp., James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]