Livingston launches enhanced TradeSphere® software to optimize customs classification, origin solicitation and trade agreement qualification

Expansion to trade-management software timed to support businesses managing supply chain risk

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Livingston International, a leading provider of trade management, trade consulting, customs brokerage and freight forwarding services has announced a timely expansion to its highly successful TradeSphere software that now includes Classifier and Free Trade Manager, allowing importers to effectively manage core trade processes and data within one application.

The longstanding technology has been helping business for more than 30 years manage their trade activity, and is now being expanded at precisely the time businesses need it the most.

"Over the past 18 months, we have seen unprecedented complexity introduced into trade processes and equally unprecedented scrutiny of customs entries and associated documentation," said Livingston Chief Executive, Robert Smith. "In response, global businesses need tech solutions that combine the knowledge of trade experts with an easy-to-use interface they can access any time to simplify core aspects of customs processes."

New to TradeSphere are capabilities that allow international businesses engaged in trade to:

Gain critical, automated product-classification management support.

Establish seamless processes for soliciting suppliers for product information integral to duty avoidance.

Have a simplified means of qualifying goods under free trade agreements.

Each of these can be performed within a single workflow. Data and documents are fed into consolidated reports, providing ease of access and quick reference in a manner that is aligned with audit requirements should businesses be called upon by customs officials to verify data.

"By harnessing the potential of Large Language Models (LLM) we're making Livingston's deep trade expertise more accessible, automated and scalable for international businesses," said Karen Jasper, vice-president, Product Management and Marketing, Livingston International. "At a time when regulatory change is happening quickly and often with little notice, importers and exporters need affordable ways to reduce compliance risk, ease manual effort and identify cost-saving opportunities. That's exactly what TradeSphere is designed to deliver."

TradeSphere is an ideal solution for global enterprises that have the internal resources and expertise to take the reins of their trade and compliance programs using a software that offers centralized workflows and data ownership. It's a scalable solution for companies with expanding product lists and/or international trade requirements, offering full audit trails and visibility.

"We continue to be a people-serving-people business," said Smith. "As we continue our adoption and advancement of emerging technologies, we remain acutely aware that the expertise and experiences of our associates are what distinguish us, and that the needs and challenges of the people we service will always remain our north star. Our technologies are there to connect our clients with our trade intelligence so that they can better manage their global supply chains."

For more information about Livingston's expanded TradeSphere, please visit Livingston's Global Trade Management page.

To request a demo, please fill out the form on our TradeSphere page.

About Livingston International

Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 80 years. It specializes in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 2,700 associates at key border points, sea ports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Livingston, visit www.livingston.com.

SOURCE Livingston International Inc.

Livingston media contact: Dan Ovsey, 647-267-3973, Director, Public Relations & Marketing Communications, [email protected]