LiveXchange connects with Two of Canada's leading companies

A key benefit of the patented LiveXchange CX solution is the flexibility it affords those who use it, but it has also proven very flexible in adapting to different categories. "The LiveXchange platform is already in use in many different types of businesses" said Brian Pritchard, President and CEO of LiveXchange. " It has always proven successful because it is built on delivering a high-quality customer experience and that is the goal of any business." It also delivers that experience with a level of flexibility and cost effectiveness that has made it the choice of some of North America's leading brands.

LiveXchange is a technology platform that enables companies to optimize a virtual, on-demand workforce of Customer Experience Experts. Using proprietary software, LiveXchange delivers a self-managed solution that allows companies to control their customer experience operations more effectively and efficiently with access to over 150,000 agents worldwide with multilingual capabilities.

