LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- LiveJasmin, the award-winning and world-leading premium cam site, is excited to announce its Holiday Awards, a highly anticipated end-of-year competition for models, taking place from December 16, 2024, to January 13, 2025.

With an impressive $250,000 prize pool, LiveJasmin will reward 400 webcam models for their outstanding achievements, continuing its tradition of fostering talent and empowering creators in the adult entertainment space.

LiveJasmin Unveils Annual Competition with $250,000 Prize Pool to Celebrate Top Webcam Models

Whether newcomers to the platform or seasoned performers, LiveJasmin is expanding opportunities by rewarding the Top 200 models in two contest categories: Newbies & Rising Stars and Icons & Superstars. Additional details can be found on the LiveJasmin Model Center page, here.

The contest provides models with a unique opportunity to enjoy additional financial rewards while refining their skills and increasing audience engagement.

LiveJasmin's Chief Product Officer, Oguz Erkan, said of this competition:

"At LiveJasmin, we believe in celebrating the exceptional talent and dedication of our models, who are the heartbeat of our platform. Our competition is a testament to this, as our team once again supports and rewards those who positively touch millions of lives every day.

With a significant prize pool of $250,000, we are giving back to those who inspire and shape the future of this industry, setting the stage for an incredibly exciting 2025. We have so much in store for our platform that we can't wait to share, however one thing remains unchanged: our models and members will always come first."

Acting as a springboard for success during one of the busiest times of the year, this opportunity offers both aspiring models and seasoned performers the chance to boost their careers while also enjoying additional earnings.

About LiveJasmin

LiveJasmin is the #1 premium, award-winning adult live streaming platform, and one of the world's most visited websites. It redefines the world of adult entertainment, with a luxurious experience, cutting-edge technology, high-quality streaming, and strong commitment to safety and privacy. The platform's unique approach blurs the line between digital relationships and real-word connections, offering a space for models and viewers to connect and engage in a safe, inclusive and judgement-free environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582026/LiveJasmin_Holiday_Awards.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582029/LiveJasmin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LiveJasmin

[email protected]