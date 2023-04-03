Live Nation Entertainment and PayPal Sign Multi-Year Deal to Expand Simple and Secure Payments to Fans Buying Tickets Worldwide

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that names PayPal as the Preferred Payments Partner of Ticketmaster, providing fans a simple and flexible way to buy tickets to the live entertainment they love.

As part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal products across Ticketmaster's platform. Additionally, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster's primary global payment processor, speeding up the checkout process and helping to drive conversion.

PayPal & Live Nation

With PayPal's payment solutions front and centre throughout the checkout experience on Ticketmaster, fans can confidently know they are buying tickets with a simple and trusted payment method supported by Purchase Protection1 and advanced fraud detection technology to help keep their payments safe.

Fans will also benefit from the option to use one-time login, where they can choose to save their information for future purchases. They will now have access to multiple payment options across a total of 21 countries, including PayPal Checkout which gives fans a trusted and secure way to pay, letting them choose from whatever payment methods they have on file, like credit card, debit card, PayPal balance and bank withdrawal.

"Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution," said Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster. "This partnership gives fans continuity and confidence that they have a secure, trusted and accessible payment method wherever in the world they happen to be attending an event."

"PayPal's scale and ability to provide payments options in global markets comes from the company's experience over several decades that has resulted in a strong reputation among consumers as a trusted payment method2," said Peggy Alford, EVP of Global Sales, PayPal. "Our data shows that U.S. consumers are nearly three times more likely3 to finish buying a ticket to a live entertainment event when they see PayPal as a checkout option, demonstrating the value the PayPal brand brings to this partnership. This expanded engagement between PayPal and Ticketmaster will give fans the ability to checkout quickly with flexible payment options they know and trust."

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit www.paypal.ca .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com.

1 Available on eligible purchase. Limits apply: https://www.paypal.com/ca/for-you/shop/purchase-protection

2 Interbrand Best Global Brands 2022: https://interbrand.com/best-brands/

3 Nielsen Study: https://newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2020-01-14-PayPal-Increases-Conversion-Average-Order-Value-and-Net-Promoter-Score-for-Merchants

