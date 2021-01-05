Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present January 7th

Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET, on Thursday, January 7th.

"This Thursday will mark our 12th virtual cannabis conference since we started back in 2017. Given the current environment, companies have continued to successfully utilize this platform to deliver their compelling stories and further drive investor awareness," said Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "We have a robust group of companies lined up for the conference and we look forward to hearing what each company has in store for 2021."

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

