Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to provide a joint press release with the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation.

Representatives of Cascadia, including Graham Downs (President and CEO), met with Chief Blackjack and members of his council and administration on the Traditional Territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation in June.

The meeting was a positive step forward in working collaboratively within the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation Traditional Territory.

Details of what that relationship will look like have not yet been determined however Cascadia is committed to working with the Nation to ensure that its exploration projects move forward in a good way and have the support of the Nation.

Cascadia confirmed that no activity will take place in the Claire Lake Region without the support of the Nation. Cascadia and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation look forward to continuing deeper discussions on how to work collaboratively as Cascadia works to advance its Carmacks Copper Project, which is located outside of the Claire Lake Region, and its other projects within Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation Traditional Territory.

The parties are in the initial stages of conversations regarding the possibility of developing a Memorandum of Understanding to guide the relationship.

On behalf of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation: On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.:

Chief Russell Blackjack Graham Downs, President and CEO

About LSCFN

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation is a Self-Governing FN located in central Yukon. The Nation prides itself on protection of the Land that they have occupied for time immemorial while working to create opportunities for its Nations citizens.

About Cascadia

Cascadia's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto Copper Belt in Yukon Territory, Canada. Cascadia is also exploring the Stikine Terrane in Yukon for new gold-copper discoveries through its Strategic Alliance with Agnico Eagle. The Stikine Terrane extends into Yukon from British Columbia's Golden Triangle and is a highly prospective target area for gold-copper porphyry mineralization. While the expression of the Stikine Terrane in British Columbia has been explored in detail – resulting in numerous discoveries – its expression in Yukon is comparatively underexplored and not well understood.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cascadia undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development, Cascadia Minerals Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]; Kelly Skookum, Executive Director, Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, T: 867-863-5576 ext. 268, [email protected]