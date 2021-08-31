Little Canada and Freedom Mobile Announce BIG New Partnership

"We are committed to telling stories of Canada that connect people, so a partnership with a leading-edge telecom brand that is dedicated to making it easier for Canadians to connect is ideally suited to our brand," said Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder and President of Little Canada. "We are delighted to welcome Freedom Mobile to the Little Canada family to help share the stories and experiences of this country."

"Little Canada allows us to connect with our country's most iconic places, and as a wireless service provider, we understand firsthand the important role these connections play in our lives — whether with friends, family and loved ones, or with the places we call home," said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications, parent company of Freedom Mobile. "We're proud to partner with Little Canada and support their team of skilled artisans as they bring our country's greatest landmarks to life for us all to enjoy."

The Little Canada and Freedom Mobile partnership will seek to bring Canadians a renewed sense of curiosity to explore our country, and to be a part of something wondrous at a time when we need it most.

Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience, a place for residents and visitors alike to experience Canada and all that it has to offer, all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter. It is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes and the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada and the residents of this great country.

Freedom Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A).

