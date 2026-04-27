LITTLE BROWN JUG BRASS Presents 'The Gift': A Joyful Celebration of Home, Community, and Possibility

"A relevant and necessary musical contribution within the current Canadian scene…

a work that touches the soul and uplifts the spirit."

Radio Click Digital (Argentina)

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Little Brown Jug Brass (LBJB) announces the release of The Gift, a powerful new single rooted in the spirit of home, community, and shared identity in Alberta.

At its core, The Gift is a reflection on belonging, a piece grounded in history and place, while carrying a strong sense of hope for the future. Blending the band's signature high-energy brass sound with an emotional message, the track captures both the warmth of connection and the joy of coming together.

"I started writing this song because I felt a real sense of hope and possibility for the future. This song serves as a reminder of that feeling, and of how grateful I am to be an Albertan, born and raised," Band leader Jevon Hills reflects on his inspiration behind the piece.

While deeply rooted in themes of home, The Gift is equally a celebration of community and of the shared experiences that bring us together. In it, LBJB channels the same energy as their vibrant and engaging live shows creating music that feels both meaningful and uplifting.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, LBJB is a genre-bending Canadian ensemble recognized for their dynamic performances, collaborative spirit, and commitment to community. Drawing on diverse musical backgrounds and professional experience across Canada's leading ensembles, the group creates music that is as joyful as it is connective.

With The Gift, LBJB continues their mission to bring people together through music offering a reminder that even in a complex world, there is strength in shared identity and celebration.

'The Gift' Video

YOUTUBE

Little Brown Jug Brass Website

LBJB WEBSITE





Media Contact:

i see. Irene Carroll Et Associates, Artist, Public & Media Relations

Irene Carroll, Strategist, t] 416.366.5473, e] [email protected]

SOURCE Little Brown Jug Brass