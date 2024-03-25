LiTHOS COMMENCES MANUFACTRUING OF AcQUA™ FIELD SYSTEM FOR CONTRACTED CUSTOMERS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB:LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q) is pleased to announce it has commenced manufacturing of a demonstration scale AcQUA™ modular field unit. The AcQUA™ system assembly is scheduled for factory acceptance testing four (4) months from today which places this milestone in July of this year. Once the modular AcQUA™ system passes factory acceptance testing it will immediately be deployed to the field for site acceptance testing which requires1500 hours (approximately ~2.5 months) of operational performance validation with each customer.

Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS, stated: "This milestone is what we have been working towards since day one. Given the maturity of the supply chain and demonstrated performance of our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane AcQUA™ technology stack, our aim was to demonstrate bench scale results with customer field brines and move immediately to the field to deliver results. When we bought the technology, we also acquired a robust, and proven commercial-scale supply chain. We are on track to earn revenue in the 4th quarter of 2024. More details will be disclosed when permissible."

About LiTHOS

Lithium is now among one of the world's most in-demand metals due to aggressive ambitious electrification efforts to limit CO 2 emissions. This global demand is underpinned by the adoption of EV's and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL.

LiTHOS is working under contract with multiple strategic mineral resource owners and processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

Connect with LiTHOS: Website | Email | LinkedIn

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the Company's market position in the industry of sustainable lithium production and increase in the capacity of the Company's facilities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company's facilities will be able to handle the increased demand. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the failure of the Company's facilities to handle increased demand and the potential that that Company's market position does not increase as expected. Further, the ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including those risk and concerns more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Lithos Group

For further information: Canadian LiTHOS Investor Relations Contacts: Contact LiTHOS Direct, 778-683-4324, [email protected]; Oak Hill Financial, 647-479-5803, [email protected]