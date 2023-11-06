LiTHOS CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - LiTHOS Energy Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: LITS) is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued non-convertible notes (each, a "Note") in the aggregate principal amount of USD$550,000 (CAD$753,000) and 999,900 share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). The Notes have a term of 91 days and bear interest at the rate of 15% per annum payable on closing of the Offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of USD$0.55 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from closing.

The use of proceeds will be used for working capital and for the scaling up of the Company's processing testing facility.

There were no finder's fees associated with the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About LiTHOS Energy Ltd.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. Our wholly owned subsidiary Aqueous is a US Department of Energy FAST TRACK grant Winner and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant winner. AcQUA™ is our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources. This process spans the pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE concentration of lithium chloride. We have a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado. The Company is currently focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.

Scott Taylor - CEO

