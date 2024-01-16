LiTHOS Announces Bessemer, Alabama Lithium Processing Facility is Fully Operational and Actively Processing Multiple Field Brines from the Largest Producing Salars in South America

Bessemer, Alabama complex is currently processing multiple field brines from the largest, highest quality Salars in production from Chile and Argentina with patent pending AcQUA™ technology.

55,000 sq ft Bessemer complex triples LiTHOS capacity to on-board new customers and deliver results spanning the complete value chain – from pre-treatment to DLE to a polished and purified hydroxide.

LiTHOS investment in Bessemer has received strong support from the local community and the federal government: U.S. Senator Katie Britt, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, Alabama Mobility and Power Center, the University of Alabama, and the City of Bessemer, Economic and Community Development Department.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - LiTHOS Energy Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q) is pleased to announce its Bessemer, Alabama processing facility is fully commissioned and actively processing multiple customer lithium-enriched brines from the largest producing Salars in Chile and Argentina.

LiTHOS' patent pending AcQUA™ technology is on track to becoming the global standard in economically efficient, sustainable lithium production. AcQUA eliminates the need for evaporation ponds - an environmentally damaging and water-intensive step in the lithium extraction process. AcQUA™ technology helps resource owners unlock higher yields more quickly from continental brine lithium resources at a substantially lower cost without the use of chemical reagents.

Lithium is now among one of the world's most in-demand metals due to ambitious electrification efforts to limit CO 2 emissions. This global demand is underpinned by the adoption of electric vehicles and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

"We are excited to increase our capacity to process more customer brines simultaneously between our facilities in Denver and now the Bessemer complex," said Scott Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "The requirement for the Bessemer complex was driven by substantial incoming, unsolicited customer demand for bespoke conditioning and pre-treatment processing prior to Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). We now can deliver near real-time fluid sampling results for visiting customers to validate and verify our AcQUA™ technology on their reservoir brines. The existing permits allow us to seamlessly extend our pre-treatment processing flowsheets to DLE and all the way through polishing and purification of battery grade lithium. Taken together, this should accelerate our sales process."

Agreement with OGIB Corporate Bulletin

The Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with OGIB Corporate Bulletin ("OGIB") whereby OGIB will produce a minimum of four articles and assist with the publication of Company materials to help gain exposure to investors. The intended publication schedule of such materials shall be roughly one per quarter but may be sped up if major news warrants a new story. The term of the engagement is one year and the Company will pay OGIB $120,000 for these marketing services. No stock options or other compensation securities are being granted or issued, as applicable, in connection with the engagement. OGIB does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, OGIB and its clients may acquire securities of the Company in the future.

About LiTHOS

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS' patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two fully operational processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO and a 55,000 sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL. LiTHOS is working under contract with multiple strategic mineral resource owners and processing brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina, and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee.

