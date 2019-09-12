Lithium Chile Advances Coipasa and Turi Projects Towards Drilling

At the Turi property, the Company received community approval in early 2019. The Company has identified drill locations and prepared the initial drilling application. As part of that application, the Company completed an Environmental Impact Statement which was submitted as part of the permitting process. Following our original submission in June 2019, the Service of Environmental Impact Evaluation (SEIA) requested additional information and studies which have been completed and submitted. The Company is now awaiting their final response in order to proceed with the planned drilling program.

Project Highlights

Coipasa

Locations of 3 priority holes which have been confirmed with the Indigenous Community of Ancovinto

Initial drill holes are designed to evaluate 40+ Km 2 core area of the current 58+ Km 2 TEM anomaly

core area of the current 58+ Km TEM anomaly Final stages of access easement are in progress with courts to processed with the drill program

Turi

Locations of 3 priority holes which have been confirmed with the Indigenous Community of Turi

Initial drill holes are designed to evaluate 30+ Km 2 core area of the current 63+ Km 2 TEM anomaly

core area of the current 63+ Km TEM anomaly Filings are in progress with relevant government bodies to processed with the drill program

Steven Cochrane, President and CEO for Lithium Chile, said, "While the permitting process has taken longer than we had hoped, we are extremely pleased to have reached another positive milestone in both our planned exploration program and Community relations at both of our priority targets at Coipasa and Turi. We take very seriously our commitment to work with the Indigenous communities and are grateful for their continued support going forward"

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 166,950 hectares covering sections of 14 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

