LiteLink Technologies Subsidiary uBUCK Technologies Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement to Fuel Growth

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink") (CSE:LLT)(OTC:LLNKF)(FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC ("uBUCK") has closed the second tranche of a non-brokered, non-dilutive private placement previously announced on September 23, 2019 .

Under the second tranche, uBUCK issued 1,000,000 preferred shares at a price of US$0.50 per share for gross proceeds of US$500,000. Under the terms of the offering, uBUCK expects an additional minimum investment of US$1,500,000 will be made in exchange for 3,000,000 preferred shares at a price of US$0.50 per share by June 30, 2020. The investor will also have the option to invest an additional US$2,500,000 for a total of 8,000,000 preferred shares at a price of US$0.50 per share by September 30, 2021.

Along with the first tranche closing announced September 30, 2019 , uBUCK has now raised a total of US$900,000.

uBUCK intends to use the gross proceeds of the private placement to complete the development of the uBUCK and Streambucks digital wallets, accelerate growth, increase customer acquisitions, and conduct additional product testing.

Because the private placement was made directly into a subsidiary of LiteLink, it is non-dilutive to LiteLink shareholders. The transaction is subject to all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approval.

The preferred shares come with first rights to dividends of 6% (of the amount invested) and first claims to assets up to the investment in case of liquidation. Upon closing of this tranche, the investor will own 3.6% of uBUCK.

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK is a fintech enterprise that specializes in digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet servicing the unbanked and underbanked users around the globe. Streambucks is a multi-currency digital wallet built exclusively for gamers and streamers. Users will be able to load a prepaid debit card to make purchases online and offline at participating merchants where credit and debit cards are accepted.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Its flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

For further information: Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email [email protected]

