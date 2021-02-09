LiteLink Technologies Announces Closing of C$1 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink" or "the Company'') (CSE: LLT) (OTC: LLNKD) (FRA: C0B:FF), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement(the "Offering").

The Offering was comprised of 10,050,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.10 for gross proceeds of C$1,005,000.

"We are pleased to have completed this offering and now have additional resources to continue to execute on our sales and growth strategies," said LiteLink Chairman and CEO Peter Green. "We wish to thank all of our shareholders and look forward to our exciting journey ahead."

The proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for future acquisitions and organic growth investments, including operations by subsidiaries and/or portfolio companies, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. A total of C$11,400 in fees was paid to brokers assisting in the close of Offering.

The Company also announced a change to its OTC ticker, from LLNKF to LLNKD.

For further information: please contact Peter Green, CEO via email at [email protected]

