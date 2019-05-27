Lite Access Technologies Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE)(PINK: LTCCF), a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost of fibre optic network deployment for telecommunications operators, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2019. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and YTD 2019:

Total Q2 2019 revenue of $2,834,129 compared to $1,525,039 for Q2 2018, an increase of 86% over the same period last year;

compared to for Q2 2018, an increase of 86% over the same period last year; Total YTD 2019 revenue of $9,630,566 compared to $4,143,845 for YTD 2018, an increase of 132% over the same period last year;

compared to for YTD 2018, an increase of 132% over the same period last year; Gross margin for Q2 2019 was $619,036 , or 22%, compared to $(785,177) , or -51%, in Q2 2018;

, or 22%, compared to , or -51%, in Q2 2018; Gross margin for YTD 2019 was $2,745,711 , or 29%, compared to $(556,729) , or -13%, in YTD 2018;

, or 29%, compared to , or -13%, in YTD 2018; EBITDA* for Q2 2019 was $(713,228) compared to $(1,726,952) for Q2 2018;

compared to for Q2 2018; EBITDA* for YTD 2019 was $33,873 compared to ($2,210,189) in the year ago period;

compared to in the year ago period; Net comprehensive loss of $1,156,686 for Q2 2019 compared to a loss of $2,007,012 in Q2 2018;

for Q2 2019 compared to a loss of in Q2 2018; YTD 2019 net comprehensive loss of $608,455 compared to loss of $2,947,538 for YTD 2018;

compared to loss of for YTD 2018; Working capital of $6,368,856 at March 31, 2019 ;

"Our financial performance in the Q2 was adversely impacted by temporarily reduced works from customers and weather-related challenges during the winter period. Q2 and YTD 2019 results show significant growth in revenues and in gross margin compared to the same periods in 2018. The improvement in gross margin combined with tight controls of operating costs provides a positive EBITDA for YTD 2019. Our sales pipeline is strong, and we remain optimistic for the balance of the year and beyond," stated Carlo Shimoon, CEO of Lite Access.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators. Lite Access has successfully deployed or enabled deployment of thousands of kilometres of broadband networks throughout North America and the United Kingdom as well as South America, Africa, Australia and Asia.

As part of its suite of services, Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

*Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA is a measure not recognized under IFRS. However, management of Lite Access believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to have these measures included as reported measures of operating performance, a proxy for cash flow, and to facilitate valuation analysis. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.

EBITDA does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that EBITDA is not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on its own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability. References to the Lite Access' EBITDA should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of Lite Access posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended September 30, 2018 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lite Access Technologies Inc

For further information: Lite Access Technologies Inc., Carlo Shimoon, CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, Unit 5 - 20678 Duncan Way, Langley, BC V3A 7A3, www.liteaccess.com; For investor relations please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: rob@contactfinancial.com, Contact Financial Corp., 810 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

Related Links

http://liteaccess.com/

