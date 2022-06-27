LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FINAL UK DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF), a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to report that it has received the final UK distribution payment.

The Company has received an approximately $335,000 final distribution payment from the UK business appointed administrator, FRP Advisory Trading Limited, with respect to the wind-up of Lite Access Technologies (UK) Limited ("LAT UK").

Mike Plotnikoff, Interim CEO of Lite Access, said, "This is great news for our valued shareholders as this working capital provides us with additional runway as we execute current projects and business growth, while limiting dilution to our existing shareholder base."

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

www.liteaccess.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended September 30, 2021 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Please contact: Lite Access Technologies Inc.: Michael Plotnikoff, Interim CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, 20108 Logan Avenue Langley, BC V3A 4L6; For investor relations: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Contact Financial Corp., 204 - 998 Harbourside Dr. North Vancouver, BC V7P 3T2