Lite Access Technologies Receives $1,183,000 Product Order From Clearwater County, Alberta

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF) is pleased to announce the receipt of a purchase order from Clearwater County, Alberta totaling $1,183,000 for the supply of microduct and fibre optic components.

Lite Access provides a full portfolio of fibre connectivity solutions for many types of telecom infrastructure, including microduct technology, which extends a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities.

"As we near completion of construction for the current phase for the Clearwater County Broadband initiative (https://www.clearwatercounty.ca/p/clearwater-county-open-access-network, see press releases dated May 28, 2020 and January 20, 2021), we appreciate their decision to expand the scope of activities with us in utilizing our microduct technology to connect the county's community, households and businesses," said Carlo Shimoon, President & CEO of Lite Access. "As Clearwater proceeds towards the next phases of project construction, we look forward to the bidding on future work and the prospect of potentially working with the county and community again. We greatly value the long-term relationship that we have developed with Clearwater County and other Canadian municipal partners as they aim to deliver reliable, modernized networks to improved broadband coverage."

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: and risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the period ended September 30, 2020 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lite Access Technologies Inc

For further information: Lite Access Technologies Inc., Carlo Shimoon, CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, Unit 5 - 20678 Duncan Way, Langley, BC V3A 7A3, www.liteaccess.com ; Investor relations: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Contact Financial Corp., 204 - 998 Harbourside Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 3T2

Related Links

http://liteaccess.com/

