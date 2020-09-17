Lite Access Technologies Awarded Fibre Installation Contract in Prince George, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF), a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost of fibre optic network deployment for telecommunications operators, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for the supply and installation of fibre optic cable in the City of Prince George, BC, including to the City's new fire hall, now under construction.

Prince George, the largest city in northern BC, is launching a multi-phase municipal fibre optic network to enhance connectivity among civic buildings throughout the community, including City Hall, RCMP, the City Yards, as well as the new Fire Hall #1. The operation is scheduled to take place in three phases. The first phase, scheduled to begin in October, will use fibre to connect the new fire hall and provide redundancy to these other important civic facilities. Fire Hall #1 will also be the location of Prince George's Emergency Operations Centre

Adding this connection as well as an additional, redundant fibre line to the new fire hall will provide the facility with computer network service including access to email, applications, internet, phones, and more. It will also help to ensure the building maintains these services in the event one of its connections is severed. The Company will utilize its innovative and proven methodologies for deploying the network, designed to cause the least amount of disruption to street ways and minimize surface disturbance.

Phase 2 is planned to connect the new Regional District of Fraser-Fort George Emergency Operations Centre to the redundant loop. Phase 3 is to connect the University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) to the renal care clinic and the urgent and primary care clinic in Parkwood Mall.

Phases 2 and 3 are scheduled to begin by the middle of next year, but are subject to budget approval from Prince George City Council. The total contract value for all three phases is $1,410,669.

Carlo Shimoon, President & CEO of Lite Access, said, "We are proud to have the City of Prince George's confidence for this critical project and support their vision of enabling broadband services to the vital buildings laid out within these projects. We will perform the installation using our unique and state-of-the-art fibre deployment solutions, including micro/narrow trenching, directional drilling, air-blown fibre and reinstatement methodologies, to provide the quickest, least intrusive, most future-proof and cost-effective connectivity solution available."

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: and risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the period ended September 30, 2019 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com. The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lite Access Technologies Inc

For further information: Lite Access Technologies Inc., Carlo Shimoon, CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, Unit 5 - 20678 Duncan Way, Langley, BC V3A 7A3, www.liteaccess.com; For investor relations please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Contact Financial Corp., 810 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

Related Links

http://liteaccess.com/

