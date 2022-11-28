LITE ACCESS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $500,000 PRODUCT ORDER AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) , a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased that it has received a new purchase order from TLC Solutions totaling $498,814.91 for the supply of product for First Nations projects located in Northern Alberta.

This constitutes the first such sale in what the Company envisions to be a successful business partnership between Lite Access and TLC Solutions that will provide connectivity solutions for First Nations Communities throughout BC and Alberta.

Mike Plotnikoff, CEO of Lite Access stated, "We are very pleased to be working with TLC Solutions on our first of many FTTH projects, beginning with 2 First Nations Communities located in Northern Alberta. We remain proud that our partnerships with Indigenous communities have grown steadily over the years to help address a digital divide." Mr. Plotnikoff added, "We greatly appreciate the long-term relationships that we have built with Indigenous peoples across Canada and the United States and look forward to providing them with the products and services they need to ensure that they can deliver the most future-proof and cost-effective fiber optic networks possible."

Canadian Operational Update

The Company is pleased to report that it has successfully completed the following fibre projects: the Saddle Lake Cree Nation located in the Onihcikiskwapowin region of central AB; Clearwater County, AB; third phase of Prince George, BC; and a local project for the City of New Westminster (see press releases dated August 30, 2022, and March 14, 2022). Additionally, Lite Access is actively working on awarded fibre projects in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island, BC (see press release dated June 16, 2022); Phase 2 of the Akisqnuk FTTH project located in southeast British Columbia as well as continued work within the east and west Kootenay regions of BC for major service providers and long-standing clients.

Mr. Plotnikoff commented, "We have made significant strides forward with our business in terms of successfully executing on a number of projects through our focus on effective project management and quality delivery. Continued execution is a core tenant of our growth strategy and increases the potential for further opportunities with repeat and new customers alike in the areas in which we operate as momentum for Canadian business conditions continue to be robust."

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended September 30, 2021, which can be accessed at www.sedar.com .

