LITE ACCESS CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $1,052,000

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF), a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of $1,052,000 (the "Offering") (see news release dated November 10, 2022). The Offering consisted of: (i) a private placement of secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") in the principal amount of $500,000 (the "Debenture Offering"); and (ii) a private placement of 11,040,000 common shares ("Shares") at $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $552,000 (the "Share Offering").

Under the Debenture Offering, the Debentures will be secured under a general security agreement, bear a fixed interest rate of 12% per annum and be due two years from the date of issue (the "Issue Date"). Further, the Debentures will be convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion ratio of $0.07 per common share if converted during the period from the Issue Date to the last day of the first anniversary of the Issue Date, and $0.10 if converted during the period from the first day of the second anniversary of the Issue Date to the last day of the second anniversary of the Issue Date.

Insiders subscribed for a total of 1,000,000 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000, and convertible debentures in the principal amount of $250,000. The issuance of common shares and convertible debentures to insiders are considered related party transactions, and subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the participation in the Offering by the insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale until March 23, 2023. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital purposes.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the financial year ended September 30, 2021 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Lite Access Technologies Inc., Michael Plotnikoff, CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, 20108 Logan Avenue, Langley, BC V3A 4L6, www.liteaccess.com; For investor relations please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Contact Financial Corp., 204 - 998 Harbourside Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 3T2