Lite Access Announces Intention to Acquire AMEC Cutting & Coring Limited

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with AMEC Cutting & Coring Limited ("AMEC"), a British Columbia based company that offers a wide range of services including concrete/ asphalt cutting and coring, scanning and utility locates, as well as fibre optic cable installation, pulling, splicing and testing.

"This is a smart and strategic acquisition for Lite Access," said Carlo Shimoon, President & CEO of Lite Access. "We have been evaluating several acquisition opportunities for quite some time now to expand our Canadian operations. AMEC has a solid track record of revenue growth over the last number of years providing a range of installation services. AMEC has developed a strong reputation for reliability and quality service."

Tony Curkovic of AMEC, stated, "Over the last decade, AMEC has become a significant player in providing concrete and fibre optic deployment services in BC. We developed a high regard for Lite Access' capability and quality of work by working together on many projects. Our team has played a vital role in our success and am confident we will bring the leadership, accountability, and additional resources required to build a combined thriving company moving forward. The synergy between AMEC and Lite Access will result in substantial savings through the consolidation of equipment, offices, personnel, and other operating costs, ensuring a solid platform for our continued growth and success."

Concurrent with closing of the transaction, Mr. Curkovic will be retained as General Manager of Lite Access Technologies (Canada) Inc. Terms of the transaction will be disclosed subsequent to signing of the definitive agreement.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Transition of Chief Executive Officer

As a result of the proposed transaction with AMEC and the focus on North America, Carlo Shimoon intends to transition from the President & CEO and Director roles. Mr. Shimoon will continue in his current role in the near term until the transition process is complete and will also be available, as necessary, to advise the Company to ensure that the acquisition of AMEC proceeds smoothly and assist with any other matters that may arise in the advancement of Lite Access' business. The Company will soon commence the recruitment process for a new President & CEO.

"Carlo's leadership and work ethic have been commendable" said Greg Smith, Chairman of Lite Access. He continued, "Carlo will continue to support the Company and Tony as he integrates into the new General Manager role. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Carlo for his efforts in operating a multi-location business spanning 8 time zones during a global pandemic."

"I would like to thank the Board for the opportunity to work with Lite Access. My decision to move on was a difficult one, but very timely given the new operational leadership we are inheriting through the AMEC acquisition", said Carlo Shimoon, President and CEO of Lite Access. "I have had the opportunity to get to know Tony for the past year as we have been discussing this acquisition and transition and am very confident in his ability to successfully grow the combined business. He will have my full support during and post the transition process."

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

