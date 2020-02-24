Lite Access Announces Increase of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement financing (see news release dated February 14, 2020 and February 21, 2020). Due to oversubscribed demand, the private placement financing will increase from 5,000,000 units (each a "Unit") to 7,300,000 Units at $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,650,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will continue to consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of three years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.65 per share. The Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.85 for 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 15 business days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

The Company may pay finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants in connection with the Offering. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for potential acquisitions and working capital purposes.

Completion of the financing is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: and risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the period ended September 30, 2019 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lite Access Technologies Inc

For further information: Lite Access Technologies Inc., Carlo Shimoon, CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, Unit 5 - 20678 Duncan Way, Langley, BC V3A 7A3, www.liteaccess.com; For investor relations please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Contact Financial Corp., 810 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

