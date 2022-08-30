LITE ACCESS AND RIGSTAR TO COMPLETE FIBRE UPGRADE PROJECT VALUED AT $1.858 MILLION FOR SADDLE LAKE CREE NATION, ALBERTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF), a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, along with Rigstar Industrial Telecom (Rigstar) is pleased to announce that Rigstar has been awarded the fibre build contract from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation located in the Onihcikiskwapowin region of central Alberta.

Once completed the project will upgrade the existing internet and extend cellular infrastructure to the Saddle Lake Cree First Nation, which will improve the resilience of the broadband and cellular connectivity throughout the community. The project is funded under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Indigenous Services Canada, and Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

"Saddle Lake Cree Nation would like to thank all parties involved in seeing the broadband and cellular connectivity project move forward and become a reality, improving future economic growth for our Nation," announced Director of Public Works, Ken Large.

"We are honoured and excited about the opportunity to work closely with the Saddle Lake Cree Nation and Urban Systems to assist with their broadband and cellular initiatives. The fibre infrastructure will increase access to high-speed internet for the Nation, while paving the way for future economic growth," said Rigstar CEO/President Dan Grisdale. "These investments play an important role to help bridge the digital divide for rural communities."

Mike Plotnikoff, interim CEO of Lite Access, said, "This is a significant project and underscores part of our continued strategy and commitment to help provide broadband connectivity to remote and rural communities. We take great pride in working on the project and ensuring an effective and efficient deployment of broadband infrastructure for the Saddle Lake Cree Nation."

About Rigstar

Rigstar Communications Inc. which operates as Rigstar Industrial Telecom (Rigstar), is a privately held entity that delivers full life-cycle communication services to organizations with expansive and remote network requirements across Canada and the USA. Rigstar has been designing, installing, and supporting strategic pervasive communication platforms both remotely and in urban environments for close to 25 years.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

