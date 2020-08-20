Lite Access Accelerates Warrant Expiry Date

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF) announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of Lite Access issued in February 2020 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 7 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, Lite Access will receive proceeds of approximately $4.6 million, which will be used to further Lite Access' significant growth in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the Warrants, Lite Access is permitted to accelerate the expiry date if the volume weighted average trading price of Lite Access' common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 20 consecutive trading days is equal to or greater than $0.85 (the "Acceleration Event"). Lite Access is pleased to confirm that the Acceleration Event has occurred as of August 20, 2020. Accordingly, Lite Access has chosen to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to September 11, 2020 and this news release constitutes notice to the Warrant holders of the acceleration under the terms of the Warrants. Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on September 11, 2020 (the "Expiry Time") by observing the process as set out in their Warrant certificates. All Warrants remaining unexercised after the Expiry Time will be cancelled.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Lite Access uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by Lite Access in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to Lite Access' expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause Lite Access' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include, among other things: and risks and uncertainties described in Lite Access's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the period ended September 30, 2019 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com . The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless required by applicable law, Lite Access undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Lite Access Technologies Inc., Carlo Shimoon, CEO, Phone: 1-604-247-4704, Unit 5 - 20678 Duncan Way, Langley, BC V3A 7A3, www.liteaccess.com; For investor relations please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 1-604-689-7422, Email: [email protected], Contact Financial Corp., 810 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

