Liquid Meta Provides Corporate Update

Announces the discontinuation of operations including the legacy liquidity mining operation and development of the Meta Bridge platform technology.

Cancellation of certain outstanding stock options.

Appointment of Michael Ostfield to the Company's Board of Directors.

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) announced an update of its strategic review process initiated by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to preserve and maximize value to shareholders of the Company and consider a range of options available to the Company, including, but not limited to, a sale, merger, divestiture, return of capital, other strategic transactions or continuing to operate as an independent public company (the "Strategic Review"), as previously disclosed in the Company's press releases dated December 21, 2022 and March 9, 2023. As part of its Strategic Review, the Board determined that it is desirable and in the best interest of the Company to discontinue the operations of the Company's liquidity crypto mining business and discontinue the development of the Company's MetaBridge technology, following which the Company will have no active business operations.

Liquid Meta announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The Cancelled Options had an exercise price of US$1.00 per share and an expiry date of December 17, 2026.

Under the Company's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Plan"), the Company may grant up to an aggregate of 8,075,587 stock options representing an aggregate of 15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Upon the cancellation of the Cancelled Options, the Company will have 775,755 stock options outstanding under the Plan.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Ostfield as a director of the Board. Mr. Ostfield is a CFA Charterholder and financial services professional in Canada with over two decades of experience. Mr. Ostfield is a graduate of the University of Waterloo and former Advising Representative and Portfolio Manager for several Multi-Strategy Alternative Investment Funds. Michael's experience in the Canadian small-cap and mid-cap capital markets and his analytical capabilities will assist Liquid Meta with its Strategic Review.

