Liquid Meta Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has revoked the failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") issued by the BCSC against the Company and its securities on September 12, 2023 due to the delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended May 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") in accordance with the regulations. The revocation of the FFCTO is effective as of November 14, 2023.

The Annual Filings have all been filed and are available for review under Liquid Meta's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake ("PoS") based networks (see "Proof-of-Stake" for more information). Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd

